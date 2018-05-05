RE-THINKING ALOUD: Political ‘afterthoughts’ is hypocrisy

By Wilfred Alex

Exposé

Briefly defined, an ‘afterthought’ is what one thinks after one has presented one’s true worth. It represents what is called an ‘addendum’ in the chain of thoughts. It is easier to call it an ‘offshoot’ of some kind.

The politics of Africa are known so far to be most eventful –and, perhaps, exceedingly mind-boggling if that is but to summarize. Every day, at least three African leaders wake up with a surprise for their subjects.

This takes a strange policy U-turn: a so-insane declaration, decimation of dissents or a weird move against the media.

To a keen analyst of African politics, there are on a daily basis – and almost always – something new to lambast about; but sure to sleep sad. This is because, before you are done with one doleful news, another one pops up. For example, when you thought a democratic leader is going to honour free speech and self-expression, he becomes a sledge hammer!

Wait a bit for a surprise! The same leader is going to become a luminary at the African Union (AU) or at a distinguished university by the time he/she steps down. A luminary who gives eloquent lectures and speeches all over Africa – and the world at large – about good leadership, democracy, human rights, economics, gender parity, corruption and what-have- you!

Africa indeed is full of miracles.

A majority African leaders becomes wiser after they step down and are, thus, no longer able to execute their thoughts. Say, they own glamorous mind after they have wasted being called ‘Your Excellency!’

Trust, betrayal and arrogance

The moment our people vote for a leader – let’s say a president – they’d have made a choice they deem ‘rational.’ In legal parlance, they have trust bestowed upon the elect.

Then they wait for results. The results solely depend on how the entrusted leader is able to think in due course and with respect to laws of the country. In a constitution where a leader has two consecutive terms, five years each, people expect him to deliver in that godsend ten years. It is a contract!

Sad news is that African presidents do not often do that. We have been witnessing dynamics in which, once elected, presidents become naïve, engrossed in the power accorded to them – and turn into ‘bossy men!’

Go East, West, North or South, our leaders are teetering on the same flap. They become malignant narcissists who believe in ‘orders’ rather than ‘logic!’ We Africans have had a not-so endearing history. We suffered commercial slavery for centuries – and, for three-quarters of a century, colonialism weighed on our shoulders. We lost moral and legal conscience to forces of imperialism – and, even now, our communities haven’t had so much to lean on.

As matters stand today, our very hope has to come out of ‘clear thoughts’ and ‘agile leaderships’ than anything else. What betrayal can be worse? It is becoming a constant that each leader we vote in just as soon rivets to excesses. He abuses the mandate given to him. He squanders time on pettiness (mostly squabbles with the opposition) and replaces compassion with arrogance.

The leaders’ henchmen either become ‘yes-men’ lackeys or ‘gossipers’ no better than the ancient courtiers who always did anything if only to look good to the king. That’s now becoming a ritual in Africa.

But, when the time is up, the observation is that failed leaders are elevating their presence. They leap forth to become role models in things they didn’t do as leaders! They give grand speeches at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. ..

And worse is that universities – purveyors of intellectuals – are inviting them to deliver ‘talks’ on crucial issues in which they aren’t experts. Say ‘Amen’ to hypocrisy!

Each time to its import

If one examines the order of things in politics, one expects that a matured politician knows when his/her prime is over.

Sensible analysts can tell that politicians are at their prime when they are in power. That time, they have to do their best.