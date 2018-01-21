Popularity of uniforms rises

By Waheed Samji

There is perhaps no other topic which fires up students, teachers and parents alike, as much as school uniforms. Students mostly dislike uniforms, although they find it gives them a sense of belonging; teachers mostly find uniform policies difficult to implement; and parents tend see uniforms as a form of discipline.

For the most part, I grew up in schools with fairly strict uniform policies and am therefore quite partial to schools which implement them rigorously. I despair when I look my son’s wrinkled and stained polo shirt, and designer navy shorts, and feel only a little gratified that he does not himself like to wear to flip-flops or crocs to school, as that would be too much to bear. I have to admit I feel better when I see my daughter in her crisp striped and buttoned shirt, standard navy school shorts, white socks and black school shoes!

The popularity of school uniforms is on the rise amongst both public and private schools, although it is more common in primary rather than secondary schools, and in smaller rather than bigger schools. The rationale of school uniforms has been based primarily on developing school culture and values, with the added (and more recent) benefits of taking the competition and peer pressure out of school clothing, providing less distraction and more equality amongst student populations.

Why uniforms matter

Studies have shown that school with uniforms are perceived to have fewer disciplinary issues, and is a significant factor in managing school safety and security. School uniforms are also thought to be more cost effective than regular clothing, as they tend to be made to last and in high volume, with many schools having used uniform exchanges/programs in place to recycle.

On the other side of the fence, school uniforms are thought to be an infringement of students’ freedom of expression. They are considered an exercise in conformity in a world that has perhaps moved beyond that.

Uniforms have not conclusively been proven to improve attendance or academic preparedness in school, and nor is there any evidence that uniforms improve exam results. While uniforms promote a sense of belonging amongst student communities, there are no studies to show that they conclusively improve safety or discipline.

As a rational human being, I can relate to both sides of this argument, and could be convinced to go either way. What I feel quite strongly about is schools which have a uniform policy that is implemented half heartedly.