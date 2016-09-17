By Honest Ngowi ;pngowi2002@yahoo.com, +255 754 653 740

Among the major economic and business issues of discussion in the East Africa Community (EAC) this September is the postponement of signing the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the European Union (EU). EAC Heads of State agreed to postpone signing the EPAs until at least January 2017.

This implies that they may or may not sign them. For its part, Tanzania stated its position of not signing earlier, while Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi were inclined to sign.

Understanding EPAs

The EPAs are trade and development agreements negotiated between the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries. However, the ACP countries are those in a regional integration process. The EPAs negotiations have their background in the Cotonou Agreement of June 23, 2000. Contrary to many discussions, EPAs are more than free trade deals.

They also include economic development cooperation. As regards trade, EPAs aim at immediate opening of the EU market to ACP countries, while the ACP countries can open up their markets to EU gradually.

EPAs in EAC

The EPAs negotiation process between the EU and EAC started a long time ago. By October 16, 2014, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi had completed negotiations that would lead to the signing of EPAs. The consolidated EPAs agreement between the EU and EAC is a 640-page document. Contained in the document are several agreements on trade with a focus on duty and quota free imports.

There are also agreements on economic development cooperation and issues to be discussed after the first five years as provided for in article three which is on the Rendez-vous Clause.

Issues in this clause include negotiations on matters of trade in services, trade related issues such as competition policy, investment and private sector development, trade, environment and sustainable development. Others are intellectual property rights, transparency in public procurement and any other areas that parties may agree upon.

Industrialisation concerns

There are several areas of concern for the EAC in the EPAs. These are partly areas that the EAC Heads of State want to reassure themselves that they constitute good deals before signing the EPAs. Key issues of concern include possible negative impacts of duty and quota free imports on domestic industries in general and on the Tanzania’s new industrialisation move in particular.

There are fears that duty and quota free goods from the EU will easily out-compete locally-produced ones by and large on quality and price criteria. There is also a fear on dumping due to quota free imports. These are partly understood in the context of much better business and investment climate for producers in the EU compared to the EA in general and Tanzania in particular.

If local EAC and by extension Tanzanian industries fail to see the light of the day thanks to EPAs’ duty and quota free imports, there will likely be many and far-reaching negative implications at micro and macro levels. These include, but are not limited to reduced direct and indirect employment in the industrial sector and its long and many value chains and nodes. Other impacts include revenue to be lost by the central and local governments in case industries fail to take off or existing ones collapse.

Revenue concerns

Another area of concern is a possibility of losing revenue from imports due to duty free imports agreements. This is to be understood in the context of international trade in which case import duties are among the major sources of revenue for EAC government coffers. There is a fear of losing international trade revenue due to trade diversion - say from Asia to the EA.

Should this happen, the EAC countries will lose import duty revenue not only from its trade with the EU, but also with other essentially non-EU trade partners that may flag-in to the EU to take advantage of these rather lucrative trade deals.

The Brexit factor

The EAC countries are correctly seeing the British exit from the EU (Brexit) as an issue of concern. This may partly be due to the importance of UK in the EU as well as to the UK’s great trade and development relationships with the EAC.

For Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania the UK is their former colonial master, among big sources of investments, aid and a big trade partner. With the Brexit, the situation on the ground in the EU, UK as well as in the EAC should have changed. Dynamic as EPAs are supposed to be, the Brexit factor is surely an area of concern. This needs to be settled before the EAC Heads of State sign long-term EPAs.

Safeguard measures

Article 99 of the EU-EAC EPAs dwells on safeguard measures for countries that may be negatively affected by the agreements. These include those countries, whose balance of trade may be negatively affected by trade imbalance due to EPAs’ duty and quota free imports.

Article 99 states that there will be safeguard measures as stated in article 77 of EPAs.

This includes building competitive capacities of the EAC, development cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, private sector development, water, environment, market access, food safety and standards, trade barriers, trade facilitation as well as resources mobilisation.

A cost-benefit analysis between these safeguard measures and possible loses in the trade deals need to be thoroughly conducted to inform eventual signing for win-win EPAs.