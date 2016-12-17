By Honest Ngowi pngowi2002@yahoo.com

The end of year is normally a graduation season in Tanzania. Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam College Campus, for example, had its graduation on December 16.

Across the country, students graduate from different training institutions and at different levels. These include those graduating from primary schools, ordinary level of secondary education (O-level) and various colleges and universities.

The main concdern of those graduating especially at institutions of higher learning is getting absorbed in the labour market. This is mainly the case for bachelor and some masters degrees graduates, and to some extent diploma and certificate holders. Normally, PhD graduates are employed before enrolling into such studies.

Labour market absorption in its broad sense include getting employed or becoming self employed. This article focuses on preparing students for entering the labour market before graduation seasons.

Preparing for labour market

Education institutions should prepare students for the labour market. It is important to understand however that not all students will want to enter the labour market via the same door upon graduation.

Some students will want to be employed while others will opt for self employment. Reality shows that not all who want are getting employed. Also not all who want are self employed. There is a need for more proper preparations well before students graduate.

Why unemployment

For those who want to get employed, it is important to understand reasons for unemployment. Basically, unemployment is a function of labour market supply and demand.

If labour supply is greater than demand, then there will be labour surplus and therefore unemployment. Unemployment depends on products market demand as well. mployers look for a number of variables before employing a specific labour force.

These include technical skills taught in schools and practical skills gained from experience. These must be highly supplemented with labour market soft skills.

Soft skills

There include interpersonal skills; confidence; communication including oral, written, reading and listening skills; team spirit; innovation and creativity; perseverance; taking initiatives; multi-tasking; outgoing; aggressiveness; exposure; geographical and occupational mobility as well as creating and using networks and connections. It is unfortunate that more often than not, labour market soft skills are not formally taught in schools.

Labour market skills

It is argued here that a good number of students, especially at certificate, diploma and bachelors level do lack key labour market skills. These include showing students career possibilities upon graduation. This should be done as early as they enter learning institutions.

It is also important to organise career days where prospective employers meet prospective employees before graduation. The role and potential of volunteering, part timing and interning as labour market entry techniques should be clearly made known and facilitated.

Self-employment

For students opting for self employment a number of key issues need to be considered well before they graduate. These include teaching entrepreneurship as a cross-cutting course in all programmes not only in business. This will help inspiring students to be entrepreneurs thereby becoming job creators and not just job seekers.

It will also help them in understanding entrepreneurship and what it takes to be a good and successful entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship training will expose students and impart in them the needed capacity of seeing opportunities amidst challenge and having soft skills listed above but as applied into the self employment space. Students aspiring for self employment should be groomed to be able to take well calculated risks. They should also get exposure to practical entrepreneurship skills. This can be through inviting entrepreneurs in schools and attaching students in enterprises during holidays. There is also a need of linking students with existing and ever-unfolding entrepreneurship programmes among others.

Implications for trainers