Promote soy farming to combat malnutrition

By TheCitizen

With the national malnutrition prevalence rate hovering at 34 per cent, Tanzania has a reason to worry.

Experts affirm that the first 1,000 days of a child are important and right nutrition should be provided to avoid stunting.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is categorical that severely malnourished children are susceptible to infections. Undernutrition in children causes direct structural damage to the brain.

Studies have found a strong association between undernutrition and child mortality. WHO estimates that malnutrition accounts for 54 per cent of child mortality worldwide, about 1 million children.

Once malnutrition is treated, adequate growth is an indication of health and recovery. Even after recovering from severe malnutrition, children often remain stunted for the rest of their lives.

Moreover, getting sufficient nutrition while ageing can help prevent tiredness and fatigue, muscle weakness, depression, poor memory, weak immune system and anaemia

So fears about dangers of malnutrition are justifiable.

Actually, in parts of Northern Tanzania the malnutrition rate is as high as 36 per cent, sometimes resulting in deaths among under-fives. It is inconceivable how the challenge has eluded decision-makers for so long. But undernourishment is not confined to Northern Tanzania alone. Many other areas are facing a similar problem. We are therefore glad that the African Fertiliser and Agribusiness Partnership (Afap) and Farm Radiant International are working with the government to empower smallholder farmers in nutrition and food security to reduce malnutrition and stunting.

The project is being undertaken through promoting leguminous crops including soybeans.

For a start, focus will be in Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Ruvuma, Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa, Morogoro and Manyara regions to grow soybeans which are rich in protein and are therefore good for farmers who cannot afford meat and fish in their diets.

Soy production in three districts

In the case of Northern Zone, Karatu District in Arusha and Moshi and Hai in Kilimanjaro Region have been chosen for soybean production to have proteins for families that cannot afford to have meat or fish regularly. Soya protein can be ground and mixed with wheat and maize flour to make food nutritious.

The government allocated demonstration plots. Improved seeds and fertilisers had to be produced and best farming methods taught. The response has been good. Farmers have realised that soybeans can also thrive in semi-arid areas, and therefore withstand climate change challenges.

We call on the government, Afap and Farm Radiant International to roll out the project countrywide. We understand that undertaking it will involve a colossal amount of capital, but it can be carried out in phases to make people healthy.

Farmers can make money from growing the crop as the demand for soybeans is high -- at 20,000 tonnes annually while supply is 3,000-4,000 tonnes. To bridge the deficit, soybeans are imported from Malawi and Uganda. Currently, soybeans are sold at between Sh2,500 and Sh3,000 a kilo.

The process of getting quality seeds is lengthy and laborious many farmers are unable to follow it through.