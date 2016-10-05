By Deus Kibamba dkibamba1@gmail.com

It has been repeated time and again in the ongoing constitution review debate that one of the pertinent elements missing from the Proposed Constitution is a code of ethics for politicians and public and civil servants. A well-crafted code of ethical conduct for public officials is a key characteristic of a good constitution.

Throughout the ongoing constitution review process there has been an awareness among Tanzanians of alarming moral and ethical decay in society, especially during the last three decades following the advent of neo-liberal and multiparty politics in the early 1990s.

Happenings such as the sudden resignation of key figures like Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and Dr Willibrod Slaa from the Ukawa coalition and their parties – CUF and Chadema, respectively – have been questioned, especially when one takes into consideration reports that the two had initially accepted the proposal that former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa be the sole opposition presidential candidate following his defection from CCM. In other words, trust among Tanzanians is wearing thin at an alarming rate.

Earlier, before the constitution review process started in 2011, it was established by the Citizens Coalition for a New Constitution and later the Constitutional Review Commission that part of the reason Tanzanians yearned for a new constitutional dispensation was to enable them to build a national value system that would bring back public ethos, ethical leadership and morality. This was seen as key to curbing vices such as corruption, misuse of public office and resources, nepotism and other forms of impropriety in public life.

Hence in upholding the above principles, the Proposed Constitution’s Article 140 (2) (a) sets as one of the preconditions for one’s election to Parliament that he/she should not have been found guilty in the last FIVE years of an act or offence relating to breach of the leadership code of ethics. In addition, Article 143 (1) (c) provides that even after election, an MP may lose his/her position in the event of proof of an attempt to breach or breach of the ethical code of conduct for civil and public servants. Furthermore, Article 143 (1) (e) proposes punitive action against an elected representative who fails to file a public declaration of his/her assets and liabilities within the legally prescribed time.

The Proposed Constitution’s Article 143 (1) (h) prohibits the crossing over of an elected politician from one party to another without losing his/her elective position. This has the potential of addressing the problem of incentive-based party-hopping. Of course, the Draft Constitution had made some allowance for expelled politicians to retain their elective seats, unlike those voluntarily resigning from a party to join another outfit. In all, these provisions sought to bring a semblance of order in party politics.

However, the Proposed Constitution does generally seem to fall short of public expectations in many areas relating to the promotion of public and leadership ethics and morals. For instance, the many prohibitive provisions on public leaders and civil servants that existed in the Draft Constitution pertaining to opening, transacting, operating and maintaining personal offshore bank accounts; election treating (implying directly or indirectly providing such items as food, drink, or entertainment to influence a voter to vote or refrain from voting) and receiving gifts exceeding the legally prescribed threshold (Sh50,000) were expunged before the Proposed Constitution was passed. Overall, there are more than ten provisions prohibiting and penalising moral and ethical-related deviance missing from the Proposed Constitution but which previously were part of the Draft Constitution.

In a way, the Draft Constitution was much more progressive than the Proposed Constitution. For instance, in order to discourage politicians who seek parliamentary seats expecting to be appointed to the Cabinet, Article 94 (2) of the first draft clearly stated that ministers would not be MPs at the same time. One of the effects would have been to curb bribery in the run-up to elections.

Finally, Tanzania cannot decide to proceed with convening a referendum from where we are. The country should reopen the constitution review process with a view to including in the Proposed Constitution all key issues that were either overlooked or dropped.

We need to start with a small committee of experts to iron out and itemise provisions that were in the Second Draft, but which were struck out by the Constituent Assembly before it passed the Proposed Constitution. This could be followed by a national constitutional conference to approve the final proposed text before subjecting it to a referendum.