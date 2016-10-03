By Ndimara Tegambwage

Beware scribe, new law seeks to redefine you!

No squints. Read this: Journalist “means a person accredited as a journalist under this Act who gathers…”

Now read this: Journalist means a person who gathers, collects, edits, prepares, (and) presents news, stories, materials and information…”

Look at what you have been doing as a journalist. Look at what journalists have been doing here and all over the world.

I am not asking you to compare the two definitions. No. Just take note that the first definition is exactly what is being sought under The Media Services Act, 2016 in the making.

Like it or not, once the law is in place, you will have to be accredited as a journalist before you become one regardless of your acclaimed skills, methods, tactics and vast experience.

And here, I don’t like to listen to voices from far and wide suggesting that under this framework, one could become a journalist without the necessary professional and intellectual requirements; or that one could be struck off the roll her/his credentials notwithstanding. I stand to be corrected.

It is in the process of reading the law in the making; I have found the word I first came across in early 1960s at Katoke Middle School in Bukoba, Kagera Region. The word is “expunge.”

The law in the making gives powers to the Journalists Accreditation Board, under Section 13 (a), to “suspend or expunge journalists from the roll of accredited journalists” – indeed on grounds as shall be laid down.

Expunge! I recall how we were busy looking for synonyms. To expunge. To cross out. To rub out. To cut. To delete. To erase. To edit out. To wipe out. To obliterate!

It means this: Any one of these words and, or phrases, which translate into action, could fell the tallest journalist and, or block the up and coming scribe.

Such is the situation facing journalists and the journalism profession in the country. It all began 25 years ago – in 1991 – when the government wanted to form and run a media council.

All that is proposed under the intended law is exactly what was in the Bill (Media Regulation) that we fought tooth and nail – from within and outside the country—and won.

It came to a tug of war between media practitioners and the government. At one point media run out of words and called the intended legislation a “Satanic Law”. However, victory was in sight. And, it finally came.

I remember the day (in April 1995) when Philip Marmo, then Minister for Information, summoned me to his office and told me, before a group of anxious journalists, that the government had heard our “prayers” and that we could “now go ahead and form your own Media Council.”

By that act, we had won two battles: halted the process of registering in order to be deregistered; and avoided formation of a government media council that would act as another court of law which would criminalise editorial errors.

That is how the current Tanzania Media Council – independent, voluntary and non-statutory – came about. And under the Council we formed what we had long advocated – a Court of Honour—to speedily sort out amicably, complaints against media institutions and individual practitioners.

And that has worked well; demonstrably well, that MCT has become the place to go to and learn; attracting learners from Africa and beyond.

Now this law in the offing, whose Bill comes for a second reading at the next parliamentary meeting, is feared for its “visibly intended hold on media and adverse interference with media rights and freedoms and general public interests.”

That it puts emphasis on accreditation and issuance of press cards as prerequisite for a journalist, the law in the making demonstrably indicates that it is more of a tool of control than journalistic advancement.

And, whatever eats on the freedom a journalist, avariciously gnaws on the freedom of society which depends on the work of a journalist to be informed.

That is why the MCT, the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) and the entire national media fraternity has called on journalists and the public at large, to read seriously, the law in the making.