Protect children's rights to secure nation's future

As the future of humanity, children do have inalienable rights, and the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UN-CRC) explains what those rights are.

A report by the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) reveals shocking details of some children in Tanzania being exploited as small-scale mining labour. Minors – some as young as seven years of age – are lured into small-scale mining across the country.

Behind this unfortunate trend are such factors as high school dropout rates, abject poverty, broken families, low prioritisation of education and peer influence.

The scenario is that the future of society is under threat if we continue to fail to provide our children with protection.

According to the CRC, children’s rights include that of association with both parents and human identity, as well as basic physical protection, food, universal state-paid education, healthcare, and protection of the child’s civil rights.

Others are freedom from discrimination on the basis of the child’s race/colour, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, ethnicity, or other characteristics.

The Convention defines a child as “any human being below the age of eighteen years – unless under the law applicable to the child, majority is attained earlier”.

When children engage in mining, they are exposed to such dangers as injuries, diseases and dangerous social environment, including sexual exploitation, low or no pay for work done, and drug and alcohol abuse.

The government must move fast to end child exploitation and abuse. The family institution must also be strengthened, with parents and guardians being roped into fulfilling their familial obligations.