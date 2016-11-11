EDITORIAL: Push for agro-processing

Poverty eradication effort can be sustained in Tanzania if we implement agri-business. But we cannot succeed in agribusiness if we are unfamiliar with agro-processing.

This means we won’t succeed in revolutionising our agricultural sector unless we invest adequately in agro-processing, which adds value to farm produce. It is true our country has favourable climate and good and ample arable land which is underutilised.

Until now, 55 years after independence, agriculture is still a fledgling sector, although it employs more than 75 per cent of Tanzanians. Although efforts have been made to promote agriculture, including Kilimo Kwanza initiative, what is done mostly remains at the conceptual level.

This means we have very good plans on many things, but when it comes to implementation, there is normally lack of political will. This is our weak point.

Researches that have been conducted in agriculture haven’t been put into use so that our farmers produce more. For this reason, many projects are non-starter.

It will be apt for the government to ensure it focuses on assisting farmers to acquire knowledge on how to add value to farm their produce. It should also push for agro-processing.