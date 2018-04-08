Push for people to be in the right weight range

In yesterday’s The Citizen Woman magazine, the lead story highlighted how a section of society is struggling to gain some more pounds. The general trend has always been that of people seeking to cut weight.

Dr Julius Twoli is quoted by the magazine as saying that people with acute weight loss are in the danger of developing health complications such as infertility, lack of vitamins and having weak immunity.

He adds that some of the symptoms of one being underweight include hair loss, feeling tired and strained most of the time, falling sick more often with women experiencing irregular menstrual periods. Being of a sound health is among the most desirable goals for members of the human society. This, however, must be within the definitions of wellbeing as expressed by experts. Being within the right weight range is one of the ways that can assure one of sound health.

The question then is, how can one determine that one’s weight is within the right limits? Experts have developed a mechanism known as ‘body mass index’ (BMI). That is carrying weight that corresponds to one’s height.

Calculating body mass index

To calculate one’s body mass index, experts say, one needs to divide one’s weight in kilograms (kg) by one’s height in metres (m), then divide the answer by one’s height again to get one’s BMI. The instrument, experts argue, can help one determine one’s right weight, that is, when one is not underweight or overweight. It can also be used to determine whether one is underweight or overweight.

According to experts, to have a BMI under 18.5 is considered very underweight and possibly malnourished. However, a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is within a healthy weight range for young and middle-aged adults. Furthermore, a BMI between 25.0 and 29.9 is classed as overweight.

A BMI of 30 or higher (red) is considered obese. A person who has a large change in BMI, even if he or she is not overweight or underweight, should be evaluated to find the cause, experts observe.

It is high time the Ministry of Health educated people about the importance of being within healthy weight range. As said earlier, being underweight or overweight can have serious health consequences, including affecting a person’s productivity.

Prevention is better than cure. This adage can serve as a catalyst for people to take appropriate actions to ensure they are within the right weight range.

Controlling body weights starts with one’s lifestyle. What one eats and in what amounts, sleeping time, whether one engages in enough physical exercises or not, and where one sleeps.

Experts insist that people should eat healthy. What this means is that eating a variety of foods that give you the nutrients you need to maintain your health, feel good, and have energy. These nutrients include protein, carbohydrates, fat, water, vitamins, and minerals. Nutrition is important for everyone.

It is therefore crucial to check our eating habits. Our focus should be more on eating healthy, that is, eating a balanced diet. People should also cultivate positive habits that enhance their wellbeing, physically, spiritually, emotionally and intellectually.