REAL ESTATE : Registration of patents in Tanzania

By Sunday Ndamugoba info@abcatorneys.co.tz

Tanzania mainland (Tanganyika) is a separate jurisdiction from Zanzibar as far as registration of patents is concerned. Intellectual property not being a Union matter, each constituent member of the United Republic of Tanzania has its own laws regulating the registration and protection of the same.

An invention is patentable in Tanzania, if it is new, involves an inventive step and is industrially applicable. This is the test for patentability as provided for under S. 8 of the Patent (Registration) Act, Cap 217 (the Act). These three criteria are further elaborated under the provisions of Ss 9, 10, and 11 of the Act respectively.

Application for the registration of a patent in Tanzania is done through filing form No P 2 which must be accompanied by a patent document in triplicate. Patent document refers to the entire contents of a patent description of an invention that form the basis for an application for Patent right. It is comprised of the title of an invention, general description of the invention, the claim(s), an abstract and technical drawing (if any). The request for registration of a patent must also be accompanied by a power of attorney made in favour of the Agent who will handle the entire process on behalf of the applicant.

All applications are filed at the Tanzania Patent Office which is located at Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (Brela). After filing the application, there are a number of steps which the patent office has to take before one can be granted a patent; the steps are as follows:

Preliminary examination

The sole purpose of this is to determine whether the minimum requirements for obtaining a filing date have been met. These requirements include payment of application fees, and whether the patent document is in the required language.

Formal examination

At this stage the application will be examined to determine whether it complies with the formal requirements.

Novelty search

If the formal requirements have been complied with, it follows that the Patent Office will carry out a novelty search ,and will prepare a novelty search report on the basis of the claims, with due regard to the description and drawings (if any).

Publication

Irrespective of the course of the procedure of grant, when the decision to grant is made, the applicant will be requested to pay the grant and publication fees within three months from date of notification.

Substantive examination

The Act empowers the Minister responsible for patents, by regulations, to direct that applications for patents relating to a specified technical field to be subjected to an examination as to substance.

The grant

Within four months from the date of publication of a reference to the grant, the patent will be granted in a prescribed form of grant which contains, apart from information included in the publication of a reference to the grant, the date of publication of the patent and the address of the inventor and the owner of the patent.

Opposition

After publication of the grant, the file becomes open to the public for inspection upon payment of search fees. Thus, upon inspection one may find that they have a ground for opposition. In such a situation, an opposition can be made by way of filing a request for correction of errors in any document filed with the Patent Office.

Applications for reconsideration and appeals