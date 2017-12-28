RETHINK THESE STRATEGIES

Another distressing example is the ‘plan’ announced in Mwananchi (Dec. 25, 2017) by Sumatra director Johansen Kahatano to steeply hike upcountry bus fares during national festivities from next year. This is ostensibly to discourage travel out of Dar at Christmastide – thus (hopefully) ‘avoiding’ congestion at the Ubungo Bus Terminal! Both decisions are as asinine as they’re counterproductive, missing out on the desired effects. ‘Artificially’ hiking bus fares so that they discourage travel on familial grounds at X-mas may be forced to work for impoverished Tanzanians; but it’s desultory, divisive, un-comradely, and narrow-minded. Ditto for school pregnancies – all of which are usually beyond the ken and control of schoolgirls; they’re the victims of the malady, largely owing to factors like abject household poverty and uninformed traditions. So, routinely punishing the girls is barking up the wrong tree. Worse still is that school pregnancies are a countrywide national issue that can’t be solved by regional measures as the Tandahimba DC seeks to do! They need rethinking.