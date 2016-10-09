CROSS ROADS : Raise public awareness about role of researchers

By Saumu Jumanne

The grisly killings of the two researchers and their driver from the Arusha-based Selian Agricultural Research Institute in Mvumi Ward, Chamwino District in Dodoma Region a week ago, goes a long way to show the dark side of our dear motherland—ignorance that reigns above common-sense.

The three were burnt alive because some villagers thought they were out to collect blood without seeking the consent of the ‘would be’ donors. We can easily recall the rumours that used to sweep through our towns. It was then believed that there were some government agents who would catch people, use scientific ways to collect their blood so that this would be used elsewhere for medical purposes.

The sordid news sent shockwaves to the whole community and mostly to members of higher learning institutions across the country. Fellow researchers have been killed in cold blood while out on an official research assignment.

After all, in our world of academia teaching and research are central components and are inseparable. The knowledge that we enjoy is a result of someone’s research project in the past. In essence the existence of higher education and research training institutions is not just to share the existing knowledge but also to create new one through research.

The knowledge that researchers come up with is usually solutions to challenges facing the society. The advancement we see in the government and private sector is knowledge driven. Behind the scenes we have knowledge being used that was generated by researchers, who many times don’t even get credit.

Last Tuesday, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan told an international scientific conference of researchers in Dar es Salaam that “the government is willing to support the conduct of quality innovative Research in Tanzania.”

For the National Research and Development Policy (2010), it notes that “the main goal of research is to serve as an instrument through which to improve people’s living standards by stimulating growth and increased productivity in critical productive sectors of the economy.”

As can be noted from the statement by the VP and the content of the policy, the intents are great. But does the whole public really know the important roles researchers play? The masses know a lot about the need for teachers, about political processes, etc, what about research and researchers? You can bet very little.

We need to look out for more of these stories of attacking and/or killing researchers, and the root causes behind such incident so that we can seek solutions on way forward. I also wish one of those researchers could have survived so that we could have an opportunity to hear what really happened. The time has come for the government and research institutions to talk to the public regularly about the noble endeavours that researchers are doing for the development of our nation.

The government machinery needs to come out openly and tell the public to offer a helping hand to researchers who have permits.

Ignorance, which every successful government has tried to fight, seems a long shot off. As a nation we need to reflect if effort to deal with ignorance that often leads to loss of life is paying off. Ignorance is the cause of killings of albinos and elderly red-eyed women. In many places across Dar es Salaam, we see witchdoctors advertising their services along the roads that they offer services on various issues including how to get money and lover.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr once said that intelligence and character is the goal of true education. Looking at how the villagers killed the trio, we really need to invest more in the right education. The masses need knowledge to be the engine for the socio-economic development and do away with primitive beliefs.