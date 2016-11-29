Rc’s tours expose void in public service delivery

By Citizen

Over the last few weeks, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has been holding public forums in which many issues have come to the fore. The most critical one, in our view, is the glaring void that exists between the ordinary mwananchi and those in government.

Mr Makonda may be applying unorthodox means during his tours, like airing them live on an FM station, but the gatherings, from what has been happening, tell a dramatic story.

The RC has laid bare what is lacking in the governance system which has placed officials above wananchi, in which the weak are exposed to manipulation of corruption-laden cartels that take advantage of people’s ignorance.

In many of his meetings, one of which had President Magufuli calling to congratulate him, there has been an outpouring of emotion as members of the public narrated their ordeals in the hands of authorities, be it the police, village chairs or local government executives.

Most of the complaints revolve around land use and the many public levies. Old men and women speak of harrowing experiences in the hands of their well moneyed tormentors grabbing their land, disrupting their means of livelihood. Others wept while recounting years of looking for justice in a corrupted court system where the weak stand little chance of getting justice.

The Makonda meetings have been swelling as word went round how he was dispensing instant justice to the oppressed. The lesson drawn therein is that the current public service system has failed the people. It is crying for a review.

Local governments have ignored the structures that once ensured the voice of people at the grassroots is heard. Hopefully, Mr Makonda can instil the sense of responsible service delivery long after the conclusion of his tours by insisting on proper structures that place the people above public servants.

STREET CHILDREN SHAMING US

Surveys show that Tanzania has an estimated 438,000 street children. These are too many in a country whose people purport to cherish children, a country in which, as the adage goes: the child of another person is yours too.

The children who roam the streets of Dar es Salaam, Iringa, Moshi Mwanza and other urban areas give a picture of, not just broken families, but a broken society that consider wandering little ones none of its business.

Mwanza, a city with a population of 700,000, has 2,500 street children. They roam the streets begging, doing menial jobs like washing cars. These should be in school, and those who are under seven should be at home with their parents.

Such children are desperate. They need help, but giving them alms and a little cash for cleaning windscreens cannot be of much use to them. These children need to be reunited with their families; they need a home; they should be put in school if they are to have any meaningful future.

That is where efforts should be directed to. If we don’t do that, street children will grow up into street adults who are likely to evolve into unsociable elements that are danger to themselves and the whole society.