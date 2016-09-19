By Ndimara Tegambwage

One of the readers of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) products is unhappy about what he calls the newspapers’ failure to effectively cover the quake disaster in Kagera Region.

Gration T. Muganyizi (0629 343477) threatens to “hate” the papers – The Citizen and Mwananchi if they will fail “to seize the opportunity to report in depth, people in agony and people in need of immediate help.”

I produce hereunder, a kind of “voice of the voiceless” as I promised I would be publishing readers’ views with “strong messages”.

“Dear Public Editor,

I am writing from Rubale Village in Bukoba Rural District, some 50 kilometres south of the town of Bukoba.

This is one of the areas hit by the earthquake that “invaded” Kagera Region about two weeks ago. In front of me are two houses brought down to the foundations.

Elsewhere as I drive on my motorcycle to Kilimilile and Kasharu villages, I see houses heavily cracked by the quake; others with a wall or two collapsed and yet others reduced to debris.

The same situation obtains in Bugabo on the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kiziba and Karagwe.

Having been to those places on my business trips; and having followed up reports in the press, I have come to conclude that The Citizen and Mwananchi have not covered the quake disaster in Kagera Region.

You are trading on pieces of information; and some could be hearsay, which do not give down-to-earth details of what has befallen citizens on this part of the country.

You have no team of reporters on the ground – to comb all affected areas – from Mutukula to Karagwe, Ngara and Biharamulo to see and record the wreckage.

You are, in fact, not there to help assess the damage, the losses and even the needs and wants of populations in the area. You are waiting to be fed with off-centre information “manufactured” by politicians.

Such information cannot be at the service of the population in dire need of help; but political harpers on the constant hunt for praises and re-election when the time comes.

I sincerely call on you to send a team of reporters to observe, document and report the never-seen-before incident.

This will serve two important purposes. First, to put to record, what happened and the extent of damage caused.

Second, to provide information – details and data – that can help punctuate performance in the area and even controvert official records on what is available in terms of aid; and where aid is applied to ameliorate the situation.

But information from Dar es Salaam, regional and district headquarters in the country has it that there are monetary contributions and pledges towards provision of relief services in the areas hit by the quake.

That is exactly where a newspaper of the type of The Citizen and Mwananchi is called upon to perform its duty: To be on-the-spot. To record events and any other happenings in full detail; and publish for public knowledge.

What I am saying is this. Your strength is in the work you do and do it in earnest and with interest. And, this is what has always distinguished you from other newspapers – being guided by the public need.

The quake disaster in Kagera Region has not been captured effectively as the stories you have so far published do not show, with details and impeccable evidence, the extent of the grief and even the number of citizens in need of help.

It is not only the MCL press that has not done enough. All media houses have done little or nothing. They have depended on the district bureaucracies to tell the story – unfortunately, skewed.

In such a way, the story has remained untold – well in the presence of citizens without houses, food, water, societal warmth and even expectation for the better.

You need to keep the candle burning. You need to keep the light reaching out to as many victims – as many citizens – as possible. They are not yet heard.

And, in this particular case, the Mwananchi media house cannot afford to run away from its responsibility; nor go on leave while citizens call for its eye, ear and voice to tell the world what has befallen them.

I read your three newspapers. I like them. But I will hate you and hate them if MCL will fail to seize this opportunity to report in depth, people in agony and people in need of immediate help. You have always been an alternative.”