Regain citizens’ trust to end mob killings

By Citizen

Mob killings of suspects have become so regular that they don’t seem to shock Tanzanians anymore. While the law allows citizens to seize suspects and hand them over to the police or some other government authorities, the same law doesn’t allow the arresting citizens to punish suspects.

In a recent incident in Chunya District, Mbeya Region, two people, Tegemea Henry and Pascal Simchimba, were beaten up by residents and their bodies set on fire. A report says they were earlier on seized by artisanal miners on suspicion that they planned to carry out a robbery.

It is clear the Chunya residents who took the law into their own hands had no confidence in the ward officials to whom the suspects had been handed to and decided to sort out the “criminals” themselves. They ended the lives of individuals whose guilt or innocence could have only been determined in a court of law.

The Chunya incident and others of the same nature are an indication our people need to be re-educated on the essence of respecting the law. None of us has the right to play the police, the prosecutor, judge and the hangman, all rolled into one.

There is also a need to acknowledge that mob killings are an indication of people’s lack of trust towards the police and the courts. It is possible they are familiar with cases in which individuals had been set free in the past and yet, in their eyes, these persons were outright criminals. Thereafter, the “outright criminals” had taken vengeance on the law-abiding citizens who reported them. These are usually the kind of people who take law into their own hands whenever they catch suspects.

Our police must ensure they win, in total, the confidence of law-abiding citizens as a way to curb the so-called mob justice, which is actually mob crime.

Improve farming methods

As reported in The Citizen yesterday, at least 300 residents in Kwimba, Mwanza Region, have requested food relief as failed rainfall has sparked off a drought. Men have started abandoning their families ostensibly because they cannot feed them.

Much as agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, we cannot boost it when we continue to solely depend on rainfall to sustain. A lot more needs to be done to ensure that the 2010 National Irrigation Policy is implemented at the grassroots level to improve Tanzania’s food security.

Our farmers also need to invest more in post-harvest technologies to reduce food losses. Researches show that post-harvest grain losses alone in sub-Saharan Africa is around $4 billion annually. Losses occur when grain decays or is infested by pests, fungi or microbes, and physical losses are only part of the equation.

Other losses are economic, resulting from low prices and lack of access to markets for poor quality grain, or nutritional, arising from poor quality or contaminated food.