Research reveals youth want to lead now not later

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

The ‘Bongo Flava Erodes Morals’ debate, a hornets nest stirred by Mr Justice Rutenge on Sunday October 23 got a more than able rebuttal from Ms Gladness Saule on Sunday a week later.

I will not wade into the merits of either side as both made persuasive arguments save for, to say that the learning process did not end there. Through the debate I have learnt quite a few things including that #mydressmychoice continues to have an adept following.

What did we really learn from this debate by the able discussants, the thought provocateur Rutenge and the enfant terrible (in jest) Ms Saule? And what does research tell us the youth really want?

As a researcher, social analyst and an art critic, allow me to share my views from that perspective.

This year I have been involved directly and indirectly in research that has either targeted the youth or the youth were involved in collecting data.

In February, the consultancy I run, Midas Touché East Africa conducted a survey on the first 100 days of Dr John Magufuli as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Over 100 youth were traversed the country and the actual findings established an overwhelming support for President Magufuli with the highest at 94 per cent from youth in Zanzibar.

As with labour intensive research teams, we had challenges with some of the enumerators who saw it fit to cook figures or disappear all together thus forcing us to send in new teams to deliver credible findings.

Recently, findings from a survey carried out two years ago on youth perceptions were released by the Aga Khan University East African Institute.

The survey was done in four East African countries and the findings revealed interesting stuff including the fact that our youth are extremely religious but at the same time do not care how one makes their money as long as they make it.

The #Next Generation Youth survey conducted by the British Council of which findings were also released this year that youth did not want to be told they are the leaders of tomorrow they want to grab opportunities now. Whereas Bongo Flava artiste Naseeb Abdul (pictured) better known as Diamond Platnumz is who they considered their number one role model.

As I read Ms Saule ’s counter attack I remembered a time in 2014 when by chance I shared a seat in a very comfortable bus with a young man on his way to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

Let’s call him Baraka for the sake of this opinion piece. I learnt he had done very well in his ‘A’ Levels and was headed to study medicine at the University of Dar es Salaam although in his own words: “I wish could study any if the following places, Nairobi, Uganda or South Africa so that I experience a world beyond Bongo.”

Young Baraka made an impression on me because most young people of his age do not do the stuff he was doing like reading a book on economic transformation on a bus. They usually keep their headphones (yes those things you hear referred to as Foni) in their ears until they receive a call.

This young man had his trousers held in place with a belt and his shirt tucked in.

You notice such minor things when all one sees is mlegezo (trousers hanging from way down below the waist) and their reckless inconsideration of the welfare all who are around them is what usually defines youth.

By the time we got to Dodoma, Baraka was my new found friend and I, his mentor.

The next day Baraka called me at noon and invited me to meet his aunt and her husband over lunch of roast goat meat at a venue just outside Dodoma where the Wagogo do their choma thing as you watch.

As you read this, Baraka is studying abroad and we are still in contact.

This narration was not about Baraka and his good fortunes but about some youth, that is the ones these the surveys do not seem to capture are well brought up.

They stand up for elders and are considerate about the music blaring from their Chinese phones whether in public or at home.

These well-mannered youth seem to be an exception to the rule, but they are there.

Not loud, but doing the Baraka thing, including having made friends with an adult remembering to introduce that adult to his guardians and ensuring that he meets their approval.

Do the findings of these surveys mean we must abandon our responsibility as parents and guardians?

Is there no room for mentoring youth?

Shall we say research that indicates Diamond is all they need and leave them to their own devices? If that were the case would it be wise ?

Technology or no technology, smart phones or otherwise , that there is no replacing human interaction, guidance and counselling from one generation to the next. Steve Jobs understood this and regulate the use of gadgets at his home. Bill Gates laid down similar rules.

I would like to hypothesis that what we learn is actually not what these surveys set out to study in the first place. We learn that our youth are crying out for help, guidance, counselling and more mentoring as there seems to be a missing moral beacon.

The other and even more important lesson is that while we cannot draw rules on the youths’ choice of music, #Mydressmychoice and role model, society ought to be extremely worried for a nation in which youth, in their folly answer national examination questions with drawings of their role models or zombies .

The Swahili say “ukicheka na nyani utavuna mabua” interpreted means take precautions so as to avoid trouble, comes to mind. A nation that produced Shaban Roberts, Julius Nyerere and other great minds cannot be left tottering on its own with no moral beacon.

Good habits, the ones Dr Magufuli keeps on harping on about are built and there is no better time that during childhood days.

Responsibility, respect for others, care, diligence, positivity, hard work and desire to be a realist even as we dream. Those of us who have been taught basic etiquette need to pass it on.

Regular church attendance or being seen in a resplendent white kanzu at the Mosque every Friday are not confirmation of one’s piety but one’s ability to lie to ourselves and think, God falls for it.