Retaining Doctors must now be given priority

The government is undoubtedly putting much effort into ensuring that the public health system serves the people optimally. However, researchers are also raising critical issues on how this could best be achieved.

This was highlighted in a recent study that finally identified the hurdles which are faced by medical practitioners who are stationed in district hospitals across Tanzania.

About 75 per cent of the 54.2 million population live in rural Tanzania, where they’re served by only 26 per cent of the available doctors. This is not good enough and, as such, there’s a real need for major reforms in the health sector so that it can better serve more Tanzanians when they are in need.

Researchers have it that the long-held approach of either increasing the numbers of health workers – or simply shuffling and reshuffling them around, including in rural, often hard-to-reach areas, is not the panacea that is sorely needed.

It is now clear from the study published over a fortnight ago in the BMC Health Services Research Journal that the need for major reforms in the recruitment and retention of doctors in district hospitals cannot be overemphasized.

Titled Retention of Medical Doctors at the District Level: A Qualitative Study of Experiences from Tanzania, the study outlines wide-ranging issues that the government could consider in seeking to ensure that district hospitals are adequately staffed.

One is to boost incentives to doctors. Testimonies of doctors interviewed by the researchers clearly show that most medics are not incentivized as per their expectations and working contacts.

Second is on the working environment. If doctors at the district level lack basic diagnostic facilities with which to take care of their patients, that is tantamount to misusing the human resource.

It is no wonder, then, that – according to the study testimonies – doctors say their knowledge is being wasted, and may be tempted to seek other opportunities to advance their profession.

KOREAN PEACE EFFORTS LAUDABLE

Just a few months ago, it was unthinkable for the leaders of North and South Korea to meet face-to-face, but that is exactly what happened last week. In fact, Mr Kim Jong-un was the first North Korean leader to have set foot on South Korean soil in 65 years when he held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Demilitarised Zone.

There has been no shortage of superlatives to describe developments of the last few days on the Korean Peninsula. This was to be expected, bearing in mind that the two countries have technically been at war for 65 years.

Mr Kim and Mr Moon have agreed to sign a peace treaty later this year, officially ending the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953. Following the summit between Mr Kim and Mr Moon, the sky should be the limit as far as efforts to normalise relations between the two Koreas are concerned.

We hope that further progress will be made when Mr Kim meets US President Donald Trump next month in what will be the first meeting between sitting leaders of the two countries.