Right to info must go with responsibility

By Alfred Sebahene

The Information and Communication Bill was at last passed by Parliament last week. It is argued by parliamentarians and other stakeholders that JPM’s government has given citizens a powerful tool for accessing information.

Well, if this Bill is well understood and properly implemented, then citizens will help the government inculcate a culture of transparency and accountability.

In addition it will act as a symbol and tool for a lasting solution to the simmering dispute over various issues such as the outcry for live coverage of parliamentary sessions and the government’s call for the media to closely check its contribution in the rule of law and good governance.

It is one thing to pass the Bill, and another thing to ensure that information seekers and public authorities do not face problems in implementing the provisions of this Act.

Even though the Act may look very comprehensive in covering necessary matters of governance there should be more to it once implemented.

For example, while there will be obvious challenges in building the capacity of citizens into understanding they have a right to seek information from public authorities the government needs to be as transparent as possible.

So is the government willing to tell citizens that the right to information may imply, but is not be limited to the inspection of documents and records; taking notes, extracts or certified copies of documents and taking certified samples of materials held by public authorities?

This is where the challenge lies. The right to accurate information and timely communication could rock both citizens’ and government’s comfort zones.

I am afraid the government’s commitment to freedom of speech and expression has to be made clear, and unwaveringly upheld. This is critical as it calls for high ethical standards, as sharing information could affect the life or liberty of a person and human dignity at large.

Unfortunately, not everything has been clearly stipulated in the Bill and this may cause further challenges even though there will probably be further clarifications once operational.

For example, who knows; if citizens will have the right to obtain information in electronic form like from flash disks, tapes, video cassettes or any other mode or through print-outs provided the information is already stored in a computer or in any other device?

Since the concept of public private partnerships is becoming more relevant, it is unclear as to whether the Bill makes provision for giving information to corporations, associations or persons.

Likewise, with the business as usual working culture of government officials who will be responsible for information and communication while rendering reasonable assistance to persons seeking information?

JPM’s government will at all costs expect public authorities to facilitate citizens of this country in accessing information under their responsibility.

In other words, organs of the State should work towards making it simple and easy when it comes to sharing information. I say easy in the sense that if a citizen desires information under the Act where one is required to put the request in writing, it may be difficult for some to do so.

It is good that the Bill has been passed, but it has to be made clear in the public square that it is one thing to pass it, and altogether quite the other to implement it. Yes, Parliament as enacted it so let the custodians of the Bill help stakeholders in furthering its objectives.

It is my hope and prayer that JPM’s government shall very soon compile a guide in an easily comprehensible form and update it from time to time to enable information seekers and public authorities to use this Act much more productively.

It goes without saying that an informed citizen is better equipped to keep necessary vigil on the instruments of governance and help the government in being more accountable.