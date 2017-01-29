Rise of greenback could bring our economy to its knees

By Saumu Jumanne saumu.j@gmail.com

What is the greatest threat to Tanzania’s economy today? Different people may have varying responses to the question. For instance, farmers, bankers, traders and industrialists may differ in accordance to their sectors, biases, personal perspectives or knowledge.

Political violence, terrorism and public hooliganism are not our way of doing things both on the mainland and in Zanzibar,.

Peace and tranquility should be a great recipe for businesses to flourish, if other factors remain constant.

As we do not face any major internal or external security threats, we are supposed to economically progress and ensure the majority of the populace can enjoy some degree of social security.

For sometime now, we have been saying that our great motherland is poised for a take-off with the peace we enjoy and the very rich cache of natural resources.

I am therefore optimistic that the economic take-off is just around the corner. That is, if the government works closely with the private sector.

There are factors like the current drought, which could push the economy further backwards. Then we have one of the biggest factors that hold us back —the imbalance of trade.

We have over the years imported more than we export. It’s hard to move forward if there is no balance in exports and imports.

Should we continue being used as a huge supermarket for foreign companies?

At the same time, our government borrows heavily - internationally and domestically. These debts have to be repaid with interest. This means from the country’s revenues collected every year part of it is used to settle debts, and every year the government has to borrow more. It’s a vicious circle as the foreign debts have to be paid in US dollars.

During his eight years in office, former President of the US Barack Obama, fought hard to improve America’s economy. He prevented a great recession from getting out of hand and actually managed to steer his nation out of it.

This was good for the US but not necessarily for Africa and President Donald Trump may never admit that Obama was good for America’s economy.

Does the US dollar have anything to do with Tanzania? The answer is a big yes. It is the currency of the world. When its value goes up like now, we suffer, as it means our currency loses value.

We suffer more because we are major importers. We can’t even make even razor blades or matchsticks. The prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed, making life for the common man miserable.

According to Gwynn Guilford a global economics writer, President Trump’s success to a big extent will depend on “what the dollar does.” She notes that US dollar has risen 25 per cent against currencies since mid-2014.

Her argument is that the green buck may not be devalued any time soon as per Trump’s policies. It will gain value.

This simply means if Tanzania continues to rely on the dollar as the main currency for imports, we should expect more pain.

For the private companies that export Tanzanian goods and services, time is ripe for them to make money.

Anyone selling should demand to be paid in dollars. Not only would one be enriching him or herself, but that person or company would be doing a great service to the nation. It’s the way to go, to make Tanzania great.