Road safety: Is graft to blame for accidents?

By Saumu Jumanne

Yes, Speed kills. But do our drivers really care? When bus passengers leave Dar es Salaam for various destinations upcountry, or vice versa, speeding is a norm rather than exception. Sometimes the passengers are exhilarated to reach destinations before designated time.

Even for drivers of private cars when they are caught on the wrong side of the law, they just pay fines or they give ‘something’ for the traffic police officer. Life goes on and more accidents are recorded.

This year’s Road safety week is a sordid reminder of death and destruction caused by road accidents in our dear motherland. According to the government, in the last 3 years about 11,230 people were killed in our roads and over 44,000 others injured.

In the history of our nation, the highest profile personality to be stolen by a road accident was Prime Minister Edward Moringe Sokoine. That was back in 1984 near Dakawa on the Dodoma-Morogoro Highway. Many Tanzanians, who could have served the nation, routinely are killed or maimed due to road accidents. What a pity!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that, road accidents kill about 1.2 million people each year and is a major cause of death and disability globally. It is very unfortunate that Africa has the world’s highest road traffic injury rates. No wonder some activists in a country like Kenya are pushing for this problem to be dealt with more seriously like malaria or HIV/Aids.

Back home, there are many causes fronted: speed humps on highways, poorly trained drivers, drinking and driving and so on. Everybody seems to know all these problems. Even members of Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) admit that speeding contributes greatly in most road carnage cases. How come this cannot be stopped?

Your guess is as good as mine -- when drivers are caught by traffic police officers, they know what to do -- pay fine or bribe. The government might be happy as it makes income with fines, and the corrupt road safety officials pocket good amount of money in bribes. And we seem to have accepted this as a way of life.

Tanzania Traffic Police chief Mohamed Mpinga knows exactly what must be done to tame accidents. He is on the record as saying if drivers could adhere to road safety laws and regulations, regularly check their vehicles, the number of accidents would be reduced.

We need to be more serious as a nation about ending road carnage. Mass education awareness is needed so that drivers can be forced by the public to adhere to the law. Recently, Prof Adnan Hyder, who is the director of the International Injury Research Unit at John Johns Hopkins University emphasized that, in order to reduce the rate of people dying due to injuries, countries should put up strong laws and enforce existing laws. “There is no need to have good legislation that is not put into use,” he was quoted as saying at the 12th World Conference on Injury prevention and safety Promotion at Tampere in Finland.

If more accidents have to be prevented, brutal adherence to the law is a must. Traffic police who take bribes should be uprooted from the force. Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) must ensure the roads are safe, and when need be; repairs must be done on timely basis. The Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) should work with the police and other government agencies and cancel driving licenses of those who constantly violates traffic rules.

Sumatra needs also to work with academia to develop, implement and evaluate evidence-based programmes to reduce the incidence of road traffic injury. Maybe that way, we can get a formula to make our roads the safest in Africa.