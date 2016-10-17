Robot revolution skips restaurants

By Lisa Baertlein

Clamshell grills are making burger flipping obsolete at McDonald’s, Johnny Rockets and other burger chains. Digital kiosks, tabletop tablets and mobile phones are taking orders at eateries like Panera, Chili’s Grill & Bar and Domino’s. And at Silicon Valley start-up Zume, robots are being programmed to take over pizza assembly.

Such labour-saving devices have been held out as counterweights to efforts to raise the wages of the lowest paid workers in the United States. But the early evidence suggests robots and other forms of automation are merely reshaping the work of people in food service. They are not - as they have in banks, on factory floors and in other sectors - replacing them.

In spite of improvements in technology, minimum wage hikes between 2000 and 2008 caused little immediate displacement of workers by technology, especially in kitchens, according to a study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and DePaul University.

There were slightly more workers per restaurant in 2015 than in 2001, according to data compiled for Reuters by the National Restaurant Association, which opposes minimum wage hikes.

And the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected leisure industry jobs, a broad category that includes restaurants, will grow at 0.6 per cent annually, keeping pace with the national average through 2024.

Automation in the restaurant industry looms large in the heated campaign to raise entry level pay to $15 an hour, more than double what US federal law now mandates.

Restaurants employ more low-wage workers than any other industry, and their operators are among the most vocal opponents of minimum wage hikes. Several executives have said major pay hikes would force the fast-food industry to ramp up automation, an investment that would cost thousands of jobs.

“The numbers just don’t work for raising the minimum wage this dramatically,” said Andrew Puzder, CEO of Carl’s Jr parent CKE Restaurants Inc. “It will kill jobs.”

Robotics researchers, restaurant executives, industrial engineers, consultants and economists said, however, automation in the restaurant and fast-food sectors is not as simple as installing automatic tellers in banks or employing robots to assemble cars.

While any rise in the minimum wage puts pressure on restaurant operators, they said a robot revolution in the $783 billion US restaurant industry is still years away.

Sixteen US states have increased their minimum wages this year, and some, including California and New York, will move over several years to $15 an hour. More states are considering such measures, and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has vowed to increase the federal minimum wage.

“It’s not like we’re at the precipice of a revolution where the minimum wage goes up, and all these jobs disappear,” said Ken Goldberg, a professor of engineering and director of the People and Robots Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley.

Many kitchen jobs still are too complex for robots, which can’t multitask and don’t necessarily work safely with humans in cramped spaces, experts said. While robots excel at complex calculations and precise, repetitive tasks, they have difficulty doing some things that are easily mastered by small children - such as stacking blocks and sensing objects in space.

Moreover, most restaurants serve a range of menu items, each of which might need numerous specialized forms of automation. Sit-down restaurants have additional tasks that are hard to automate, including setting and clearing tables, refilling coffee cups and answering questions about what’s on the menu.

Burger King attempted a potentially sweeping automation overhaul in the 1980s. It designed machines to take orders; broil, assemble and package hamburgers; cook and portion French fries; and serve drinks. But new management came in and shelved the project.

It’s not clear why. Among the questions at the time was whether the machines would be a “maintenance nightmare,” but the system was never broadly tested, recalled Nelson Marchioli, who had a long career at Burger King before moving on to executive roles at El Pollo Loco and Denny’s.

“It’s nothing that money and time can’t fix, but how much time and money do you want to invest?” Marchioli said.

Maintenance of automated systems can be costly and, when they break down, bring operations to a screeching halt, alienating customers, restaurant operators said.