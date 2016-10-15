Root out incompetence from Premier League

As Vodacom Premier League gears up this weekend and excitement increasing, there is an air of both high expectation and despair for the top and bottom teams.

No one can deny that there is thrill is growing, but poor match monitoring by officials seem to be gradually dampening the excitement of the 16-team league. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has taken some measures to address the quality of refereeing. However, little has been achieved so far in rooting out disappointments. Several teams have cried foul lately following questionable referee decisions. This is already putting our league in bad light.

Chairs were ripped off at the National Stadium after Yanga scored controversially against Simba. The match also saw Simba captain Jonas Mkude wrongfully sent off the pitch.

However, the red card rescinded a few days later after the League Board reviewed the video footage. This speaks volumes over incompetence of our referees and linesmen.

There were also controversial decisions during the Mwadui-Mbeya City match, which prompted Jamhuri Kihwelo to vent his anger on the referee. Mid-week fixtures were not spared. There were horrendous calls. We rely mainly on the premiership to produce national team players, but if refereeing is not kept in check, our football will plunge at all levels.

For sure, the referees can’t get all decisions right. To err is human, after all. Nonetheless, there is an acceptable degree of overlooking mistakes. Some calls are just odd. They invite undesirable reaction from the fans. We do not condone crowd violence.

The TFF and League Board acted swiftly to banish referee Isaack Saanya to the sidelines for poor handling of the Simba-Yanga derby.

We applaud them for taking action, but we would like to see even those mishandling matches involving minnows face a similar fate.

Moreover, there is a need for TFF to review its training and selection of referees for our leagues.