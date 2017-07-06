STEP UP NEW RESEARCH INTO PERISHABLE FARM PRODUCE

Researchers are carrying out tests to produce tomatoes that are not easily perishable as a way of making the crop more valuable and save growers from mounting post-harvest losses.

It is common for commodity prices to fall when supply exceeds demand, but for tomatoes it is even worse due to the fact that they have a very short shelf life.

When a commodity is scarce, prices jump, but when it is oversupplied, prices plunge, mainly due to lack of value addition.

This prompts farmers to sell tomatoes at prices that are well below the profit margin during the high season for fear of losing out completely. The new variety being tested is therefore important.

The government should support similar research into other perishable crops such as Irish potatoes, pineapples, mangoes and other fruits. More should also be done to set up processing factories, which will not only add value to farm produce, but will also create more jobs in the agricultural value chain.

It should be noted that agriculture employs over 70 per cent of Tanzanians and accounts for about 25 per cent of GDP.

Improving agricultural performance through better produce and processing facilities will thus play an important role in stimulating the economy. Stakeholders involved in agribusiness should also support the sector by actively seeking export opportunities for processed agricultural goods.

Another temporary solution which farmers can use, as suggested by experts, is to adopt off-season farming through irrigation.

If all these measures are taken seriously, tomato farming and agriculture in general can be more productive, employ more Tanzanians and ultimately help to spur economic growth.

RCs, DCs should be TOLERANT

Opposition MP for Kawe constituency in Dar es Salaam Ms Halima Mdee will leave custody today after spending at least 48 hours in the Oysterbay police cells following orders of the Kinondoni District Commissioner Mr Ally Hapi. The MP was arrested Tuesday night after the DC accused her of uttering words he felt slighted President John Magufuli.

Mr Hapi directed that the Chadema legislator be held for the duration in accordance to powers conferred to Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners to order arrest of individuals they deem a threat to peace.

Ms Mdee’s detention under this ambiguous powers should be condemned. Several other administrators have used the same powers to order arbitrary arrests.

It is no wonder that the matter recently featured in Parliament when it became clear that RCs and DCs were out to settle political scores. The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Mr Adadi Rajabu did caution against overzealousness of the administrators to misuse their powers on the pretext of directives of President John Magufuli no to tolerate dissenting views.