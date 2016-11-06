STRAIGHT TALK : Media Bill: Where is Tanzania heading to?

By Ally Saleh

The last couple of weeks a lot of drama has been unfolding before all Tanzanians as regards to the procedures of the tabling of the Media Service Bill. There have been a lot of pushing and shoving as the two sides got bitterly engaged.

The Media Service Bill is of interest to both sides -- the Media also known as The Fourth Estate and the government -- but each with different intentions. And it seems the two minds did not meet, and that has been the crux of the problem.

On the Media it was needed so as to create more elbow room and more improved working environ including more freedom, information accessibility and professionalism. The Media thought it was time to grow out of the shell now and inspire new generation of the journalism professionals. Old ways out and new ways in. On the contrary this was not in the blood stream of the government, which in the recent past has had many brushes with the Media, including un ashamedly denying the media and hence the public open access to the Parliamentary live proceedings.

To the government, the Bill was the opportunity to control and clamp on the Media. It was a chance to tighten all loose corners and ends to finally nab and frustrate the growing profession in the country which resonates with the feeling of the people on their desires and aspirations to have a better Tanzania – in every aspect.

In fact, the Bill has been the initiative of the Media fraternity itself. It had laboured for several years to create a draft what seems and appears to quench their thirst, but this was not to be as the government which is openly accused by the Media to be pushy, proved to be so, and regrettably extinguished the Media flickering media candle.

The Media wanted more time for consultations among their own kind as they would be more touched and attached to the law when passed. And the logic for this was that the government had put a lot of new proposals that were hard to swallow by the Media, which would water down the whole meaning of press freedom.

It has been made public with an open accusation by the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, stating that bribe was used entice CCM Members of Parliament into supporting the Bill. The allegation has it that they were each offered Sh10 million for that purpose. Madame Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, however, did not allow Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to respond to this allegation.

At the first ever State House Press Conference, the issue of Media Bill came out again this time posed by veteran journalist and editor Henry Muhanika, but again President John Magufuli made a light touch of it saying if there was bribe it was the duty of authorities to investigate. But importantly he said he was not in position to stop the process as it was going on inside an independent pillar, while at the same time he was questioned on how he could intervene on other matters going on in the same pillar, he found no words.

We do not think this was healthy. I believe if it has reached this stage, the minister still has the opportunity to withdraw the Bill under Parliamentary procedures. It will be of no use to pass a Bill into law if for instance the Opposition boycotts the process.

I believe if this was to sail through, the Media fraternity would want to see what the courts would say about its legality and constitutionality and that would drag the government into open conflict with the Media.