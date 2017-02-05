STRAIGHT TALK : Time for TZ to benefit from own resources

By Ally Salehe allysaleh126@gmail.com

Tanzania has been cooperating with many countries economically.

It began with the early days of independence when the Scandanavian countries as well as traditional friends like UK and Germany poured huge amounts of money to support development initiatives. But many of us are of opinion that there was no success compared to the effort.

Friends from the East, whom we shared the socialism ideology were also supportive of us but ithey might have been heartbroken upon seeing the crumbling of projects they funded. They also were dismayed by the poor system that allowed corruption to thrive and maladministration to ruin everything because of nepotism and lack of respect for public property.

There was lapse of time when all those friends got tired and stopped supporting Tanzania, which boasted huge amounts of resources that were not effectively utilised to lift the citizens from abject poverty.

It is unacceptable that after years of pouring trillions of shillings into projects the country still lags behind in the provision of social services.

It has not forged ahead in technology and has little to show in industrialisation.

Despite its strategic position, relative peace, huge land and abundant natural resources such as uranium, graphite and natural gas Tanzania is yet to develop.

It is, to say the least, groping in darkness with no light.

We hope things will change if we change our mindset as well. We cannot stand on the same position, using same old approaches and still hope to make radical changes. That is impossible.

In the last few months Tanzania has seen leaders of some foreign countries rushing to Tanzania at an astonishing speed.

You may think that it a win-win scenario, but do we know how to negotiate and defend our interests?

We have seen Thai, Vietnamese, US, Chinese, Indian, Moroccan and recently Turkish leaders coming to Tanzania signing agreements on trade and investments.

On Friday Tanzania signed a deal with Turkish and Portuguese construction companies to undertake the Dar es Salaam-Morogorostandard gauge railway project.

The Reli Assets Holding Company, Turkey’s Yapi Merkezi in and Portugal’s Mota-Engil Africa inked the agreement for the Sh2.6 trillion project to construct a 300km part of the Central Railway.

The railway runs from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma and Mwanza with a branch to Mpanda.

The pact involves the construction of the 205km main way and 95km of interchange railway as well as railway stations along the way.

I think there should a mechanism to follow up agreements signed by Tanzania and those countries to ensure a smooth inflow of investments.

It is frustrating that things have looked the same all along despite colossal amounts of money being poured into Tanzania which now targets to become industrialised and a middle-income economy by 2025.

The fact that Tanzania gets huge support for its development programme is a blessing.

However, I call on Tanzanians to follow closely relations between their country and its partners to ensure that they benefit from various agreements.