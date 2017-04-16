STRAIGHT TALK : We need to tighten the security of our country

By Ally Salehe allysaleh126@gmail.com

We have seen in the last few weeks a lot of things that tend to point a finger showing the security situation is not as good as we would have liked to see. Such situation needs to be addressed as immediately as possible and as strongly as it can be done.

We have had a spat of murders in the Coast Region and this has been happening after every few weeks and those killed were government leaders at the village level. There has been no comment or condemnation by the central government.

But also there was an incident in which life on former Information minister Nape Nauye was openly threatened by someone who drew a fire arm on him and only an intervention by seasoned journalist Maulid Kitenge probably prevented the worst from happening.

Prior to that armed men accompanying Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner raided a TV studio demanding to get a recorded tape of his interest played. The management refused without giving the other side a chance to be heard.

There was also an incident where a re-known Bongo Fleva artist Roma Mkatoliki was abducted for several days only to re-emerge with all the marks of having been physically abused, but yet he refused to state what had transpired in the days he was not available in public.

Strange enough when this artist was facing the media present was the minister for Culture, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, who vehemently defended his action in Parliament when it was argued that his presence may have caused Roma not to speak out.

It was only after persistent pressure by several members of Parliament including Hussein Bashe and Zitto Kabwe that Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchimbi told the House that the government was closely monitoring the situation and has been taking appropriate steps.

Another Parliamentarian, Mr Ridhwani Kikwete, said it was wrong for the government to be quite when such things were happening in the country.

However, what happened late this week when 8 policemen were killed has shocked the country. When this happened the government immediately issued a statement condemning the heinous act and which all Tanzanians should condemn as well.

The brutal killing is an act of cowardice and one that can be committed only by those bent on causing destruction to the peace of the country and destroy the fabric of the society.

We are of opinion that the government should not cherry pick events. We expect as well that the smallest of an event should be given the same weight to those which might seem to be bigger. By dragging in acting or issuing a stand on small issues that tend to cause surprise when others are commented upon. It is our belief that all these things must have roots. These roots must be traced to their end and destroyed without any fear. We need all the skills that this country has accumulated to trace and track, and find them in their holes.

But on the other side we need to use, if need seek support from other organizations, to conduct investigations on what has caused the state of insecurity to decline to this level. Is it only local perpetrators or are their foreign elements involved.

And if there are foreign elements involved what to do in order to stop the spread of their actions in the country and expose it even further. Do we need to readjust our security system or tighten some loosed ends and bolts? And we need to know what has gone wrong with vigilant eyes that were once proud of at our village level when every one was alert and security conscious?