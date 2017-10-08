STRAIGHT TALK : Why Tanzania needs to maintain openness

By Ally Saleh

There is a lot of information about the government functioning that go public, but not everything, but for whose benefit?

As citizens, we understand that not everything should be made public, but this should not be done for the sake of hiding them from the people simply because the government is the government.

And what is a government to begin with? A government is a machinery brought into being by people’s will and as such, they deserve to know what and why the government is doing what it is doing. Whims and wishes have no place in fulfilling this duty and right.

The people are entitled to know the signals or the heart beats of their government before things go wrong. If the government hides information, that information that the public have the right to know, it will have no excuse to make explanation to the people when it fails in one area or another.

If the public can follow the government openly it will help stimulate public interest on its functions and hence create an engaging and alert community and that is responsive and supportive all the time. But if nothing is made known to them, it will be to the reverse.

If information is not dully released on economic trends, governance issues, then this will certainly make the public jittery as they wonder on what is going on behind the scenes and it will turn out having a citizenry that is following like a heard of sheep, which will not be healthy to the country.

When information is being withheld it turns out like a vessel lost from the hands of its captain and heading towards the stormy high seas and anything can happen including capsizing. This to me should not be allowed to happen, it would be a catastrophe of owning making.

It appears to me as days pass the more the government is becoming less open--and this has culminated into the government opting out of the Open Government Partnership. Sadly, the government withdrew from the programme last June. Some of us raised our voices over the matter, but no one listened. Now we’re seeing disturbing signals.

As the government becomes increasingly too sensitive to criticisms, and planning to squeeze public discussion on picking of the government, and with disturbing withholding of information such as the tax collection information performance by the Tanzania Revenue Authority from trickling into public domain, and now the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) not coming forward with the Monthly Economic Review since June, all this is not good and does not augur well with the right to information.

Keeping the public in the dark of these two main indicators of our economy should be challenged. Even if the government has withdrawn from OGP, for the purpose of not wanting to be monitored by the international community, but yet the citizenry is living in the international community with which they interact at different levels through various manners.

The government is interested in building an industrialised economy targeting the middle income level, but this cannot be possible if information or some of it is withheld.

There may be a lot of governance issues lately which if not addressed and made known to the public will certainly paint a dark spot on the country. If Tanzania has withdrawn from OGP what is the other option for Tanzania because at any cost we cannot remain having nothing instead – the citizenry is now awake and cannot go back to sleep like yester years.