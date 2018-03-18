STRAIGHT TALK: Tanzanians should grab opportunities of SGR

By Ally Saleh

Tanzania recently launched its second phase of its standard-gauge railway (SGR) project with ecstasy.

The railway is strategic. It has come in the nick of time, when the country is implementing its industrialisation programme.

That means the project is crucial to facilitate bulky haulage of commodities to reach the markets in time. It is understood that our roads have been overwhelmed and easily worn out as heavy duty trucks carried cargo sometimes from Dar es Salaam Port to Uganda or Kenya.

Transporting cargo on such treacherous roads has been arduous.

The SGR will ease cargo carrying and enhance passenger transportation. It will, in a few hours, travel from Dar es Salaam to the Dodoma. The journey to Kigoma, that has been nightmarish, will no longer be so. Certainly the SGR will open up opportunities and boost the economy. Tourism is expected to grow rapidly and investments to flow smoothly.

That will have a multiplier effect.

But that will depend on whether Tanzanians will be ready, willing and able to capture the opportunities. They should keep a jealous watch over it. Tanzania’s SGR will be run by electricity. The government should that ensure skilled personnel are there to run the trains and maintain the system so that the venture generates profits to settle the debt of constructing it. It will equally be important to maintain the culture of servicing trains.

People living near the railway should be educated on the importance of protecting the railway as it is partly theirs. Vandalising infrastructure should not be tolerated. There should be a hotline for law-abiding citizens to report any plots of sabotage.

The SGR should not only be taken as a national asset, but it also as a symbol of development in its many facets including industrialisation.

It is understood that this is not the first time Tanzania to have a major railway project.

According to historians, the first railway lines in what is now Mainland Tanzania were built after the first tramway in Zanzibar.

In 1891, the Germans built a railway from Tanga to the hinterland.

The construction of the Usambara Railway, from Tanga to the hinterland, began in 1893, but stalled due to financial morass.

In 1904, the smaller railways received a boost. The same year, the African Railway Company was formed to promote a railway from Dar es Salaam in the direction of Lake Tanganyika. Kigoma was reached on February 2, 1914. Later in the year, work began on a line from Tabora, but project was thwarted by the outbreak of World War I.

The Central Line has in recent decades been facing a financial crisis, leading to poor performance.

Between 1970 and 1975 as a turnkey project financed and supported by China was undertaken.

The single-track railway is 1,860 km (1,160 mi) long and is operated by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara). It links Dar es Salaam Port with Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia. Initially, both the Central Line and Tazara seemed to work well, but as days passed they started performing poorly.

Nor meaningful cargo was carried and they both faced with mechanical, financial and strategic challenges. Operations became chaotic.

Goods were piled up in regions as the transport worsened. Crops rot. Factories established during the era of first President Mwalimu Nyerere collapsed for the lack raw materials and other reasons.

Let’s not repeat mistakes that led to the poor performance of the current Central Line and Tazara. The SGR should make a difference. It should represent Tanzania’s quantum leap not only in transport, but also the economy a whole.

Meanwhile, Kenya has an SGR that links Mombasa to Nairobi. Under the East African Railway Master Plan, the Mombasa–Nairobi SGR will link up with other standard-gauge railways being built in East Africa.

So, East Africa is rapidly changing and let’s take the opportunity of modern infrastructure to develop.