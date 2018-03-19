Scale up efforts to combat armyworms

By TheCitizen

News of an armyworm invasion in Tanzania is extremely worrying. It has been reported that the maize-destroying pests are already wreaking havoc in Arusha, Arumeru, Karatu and Monduli in the north, and some parts of central Tanzania.

These are among the top maize-growing areas of the country, producing over 500,000 tonnes of the crop annually.

Invasion of the pests is yet another hurdle in the way of efforts to improve food security in Tanzania.

Armyworms spread fast, destroying crops in their path.

This calls for immediate action before millions of Tanzanians face starvation.

The worms burrow into plants, and are usually spotted only when they come out after some damage has been done.

The government should assist farmers in the affected areas to wage an all-out war on the crop-destroying pests.

Experts say that armyworms move with winds and weather fronts, sometimes moving thousands of kilometres in a week.

Resistant to pyrethroid insecticides – and, to a lesser extent, organophosphates and carbamates – armyworms migrate through host plants, causing considerable damage.

Other pesticides seem to kill their larvae, but only when they are exposed, and not after they have entered maize cobs.

It is high time that extension officers provided education to farmers on how best to control the pests.

The biggest danger is incorrect information on farm management of the pest, which can lead to pesticide resistance and crop losses.

There have been efforts to combat the pest at the country level. The authorities should scale up efforts to eradicate the menace once and for all. One way of controlling the spread of armyworms is to destroy the pests before they lay eggs.

Some of the mitigating actions include spraying farms with the right chemicals.

The government must ensure that farmers are involved fully in combating these destructive pests.

LET’S GET OVER THIS AFFLICTION

Young Africans Sports Club and Simba Sports Club have been knocked out of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively. Both Yanga and Simba played out goalless draws in away fixtures against Township Rollers of Botswana and Egypt’s Al Masry, respectively, on Saturday.

However, their elimination was not entirely unexpected following dismal results in first leg matches played in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago. While Yanga lost 2-1 to Township Rollers, Simba could only draw 2-2 with Al Masry.

Failing to get good results at home is a weakness that has afflicted our clubs in continental competitions for decades. With a few exceptions, this has consistently been the case whenever our representatives are drawn against clubs from the continent’s football powerhouses. Our clubs have simply been unable to capitalise on the advantages of playing at home.

Getting good results at home is a must for any club yearning for success in continental tournaments.

After their elimination from the CAF Champions League, Yanga will now play in the next stage of the Confederation Cup, and we hope that they will have learnt from their mistakes when they faced Township Rollers. The same goes for Simba if they will be lucky enough to qualify for continental football next year.







