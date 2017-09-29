By Freddy Macha

Here is one of the most quoted parts of the Bible. Philosophical with endless, infinite meanings.

Ecclesiastes Chapter 3.

“To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven...”

Goes on until verse 6 which declares: “There is a time to get and a time to lose, a time to keep and a time to cast away...”

These religious testaments are always subject to interpretation. In all denominations, whether through a priest, imam or rabbi crucial clarification would make believers understand farther.

Are we responsible for all the choices we make? When we are young we want freedom. This is because during childhood we are forever incensed and annoyed by adults and teachers bossing us 24 hours.

It is not until we start working that we realise freedom comes with responsibility.

For example if you decide to drink too much beer, there is a consequence. You cut a hole in your wallet. You could crash the car. Or vomit. You might have a nasty hangover. If it is repeated constantly your liver might go. Or you get diabetes. And so on. Drinking in moderation has no ill effects. So the word is common sense.

Lots of words to introduce a very disturbing tale.

Last weekend the media reported death of a British woman in the Brazilian Amazon forest.

Emma Kelty (born Tamsin Wardham) was attacked, tortured, raped, and then allegedly killed by a group of jungle pirates, while travelling on her own in one of the most dangerous spots of the world.

When I used to live in Brazil, I would hear sinister stories about this particular area, a few miles from Manaus a major city in the Amazon, northbound. The lady in question was warned not to go there but persisted, stubbornly, allegedly.

Piercing her story afterwards we may examine her blog, called simply Emma Kelty, with an ironic-sub title: “Because life is too short to be anything else...”

The blog charts various extended journeys she had done across the globe. She also contributed to charity. One of these was “Teach Africa” to support the education of girls in remote parts of the continent.

On a personal level a very sad and traumatic life.

Mother passed away when Emma was only 14. Grew up with a father who later died of cancer, this time Emma aged 40. She passed through many tribulations including joining the British army at Sandhurst, which she did well but resigned after being told women were not allowed to fight alongside men. She did kick boxing and took self-defence classes. Professionally, Emma was a primary school head teacher. However; she left the job, sold her house to travel alone.

No children.

We have to salute the 43-year old for being self-motivated and self-sacrificing; but why did she camp in an area where the locals (including a travel guide who she abandoned) warned was extremely risky?

In her last journey chronicled in “Latest Adventure “she decided to use a kayak down the Amazon River for 6,400 kilometres. From the Greenland language, Kayak, is a canoe like boat which is paddled across waters, i.e. rivers, lakes, etc.

There is a quote that defines her character, jotted after her father’s demise:

“Life is too short, but at least my father is reunited with my mother. But I miss them both greatly.”

Was this the reason she decided to be so self-destructive?

In her last entry she defies advice and warnings by almost predicting her own death.

“So in or near Coari (100 kilometres away), I will have my boat stolen and I will be killed too. Nice.”

Reading what she wrote, and comparing with media reports makes you wonder.

Why would someone make such choices?

Why do we keep hearing Wazungu going to remote places of the globe and getting killed? Why are they so obsessed with adventure? What is missing? If not missing why this constant thirst for exploration?

A fortnight back a young London journalist was killed by a crocodile in Sri Lanka. He had been holidaying and after relieving himself walked to a lagoon to wash hands. The reptile pounced. Wouldn’t he have been cautioned? I am certain all embassies across the world warn their citizens about safety and which localities to avoid.

This appetite for self-discovery and fact finding missions is a characteristic of Wazungus.

Without shooting to the moon, we might not have had satellite technology and the Internet. I am certain during the 1960s there might have been those rebuking the astronauts for daring to fly to the moon. But it was not in vain. Preparations are being made to transport humans to Mars...