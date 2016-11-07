Serial defaulters bad for Tanzania’s economy

By Citizen

A headline in yesterday’s Page 3 of Mwananchi newspaper read: “Twiga Bancorp borrowers to be hunted down”. The underlying message here is that people took loan for say, putting up a house or establishing or expanding a business, are defaulting.

Twiga is presently in such financial dire straits that the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the authority that moderates the conduct of banks in the country, has taken over its operations. It just had to be put under statutory management since it was hobbling with liabilities of Sh21 billon while the law states that for a bank to operate, it should have a minimum capital of Sh7.5 billion!

Even as the bank opens its doors tomorrow after a week’s closure, the service to be offered will be confined to receiving money from those paying back their loans—including, hopefully, the dodgers that are being hunted down. Depositors, from the look of things, will have to wait for little longer than it had been expected while the capitalisation mess is being sorted out.

Reports showing that the CRDB Bank, the country’s largest financial entity, posted a Sh1.9 billion loss in the third quarter of this year due to, among other reasons, a large number of unpaid loans, must have caused nervousness amongst Tanzanians who has faith in the importance of banking.

Our call here is that, just as it is mandatory that we pay tax since that is the only way the government can offer service to the people and implement development projects, those among us who take loans must repay back if the banks are to survive and continue lending and keeping our money safe.

Of course, banks too have to make borrowing a lot less expensive. Charging up to 25 per cent interests could be one reason potential borrowers stay away while those who had borrowed default.

DON’T KILL THE MESSENGER!

The number of journalists recorded to have been intimidated in Tanzania rose from 20 in 2014 to 30 in 2016, according to a report by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition. These are the reported cases; in all likelihood, there must be quite a few others that have gone unrecorded.

The report notes that the intimidation was not restricted to physical attacks—it was extended to legal, digital and psychological threats. The job of a journalist isn’t the most enviable on the planet, what with 700 journalists having been shot around the world between 2006 and 2015!

Considered the Fourth Pillar of the State alongside the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive, the media has an all-embracing duty to expose injustice, oppression, misdeeds and partiality in society. As the watchdog, it protects public interest against malpractice and creates awareness.

Since the introduction of television in the 1990s on the Mainland, the media has become an even more effective in informing and entertaining society as well as shaping public opinion.

It is therefore unfortunates when some individuals and institutions attack journalists as execute their duty for in essence, these are just messengers of truth.