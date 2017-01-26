Shame of importing bogus furniture as we export wood

Today almost every street in the city of Dar es Salaam has a furniture mart with glossy merchandise—for households and offices, the latest pieces but all imported from China and the Far East. In the seventies one could hardly find such furniture shops.

When I started my working life there were hardly any furniture shops and the local carpenter using mninga wood made my first bed and until today, some 40 years later, the bed is still in use. What I am going to write is also well known to the decision makers of this country, my writing are just a polite reminder.

The following quotes from 3 politicians of the past phase government shows the emptiness and total lack of seriousness despite being aware of the main issues but to date the furniture marts are still doing a thriving business

1. “I am indeed impressed by the quality of your furniture—if these products are of your own hands, there is no reason why Tanzanians should buy imported furniture,” Dr Nagu told local carpenters when she toured the National Economic Empowerment Council’s (NEEC) pavilion that hosts over 100 small entrepreneurs at the 35th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

2. The government passed a policy, obliging all ministries and departments to buy locally made furniture, which are durable and provide employment opportunities to the domestic manufacturers. Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Saada Salim Mkuya said in an interview with the Daily News’ in Dar es Salaam that the government was determined to ensure procurement of local made furniture starts effectively in this fiscal year.

3. Finance and Economic Affairs Minister William Mgimwa was recently quoted as saying the procurement of locally made furniture will be a fundamental milestone in building capacity of local manufacturers and would contribute significantly to boosting individual and national incomes. However, poor working tools, capital deficiency, lack of creativity and limited market opportunities hinder the progress of local furniture makers. As a result, the huge market for furniture is flooded with imported substandard carpentry products.

Another report filed by Kizito Makoye indicates a surge in illegal logging is devastating native forests in Rufiji District, despite efforts by authorities to curb forest losses, officials said. Hundreds of tonnes of trees are being smuggled out of the district each month by timber traders to feed a lucrative construction market and furniture industries abroad, said district forest officials.

District records show loggers, who often invade forests at night, are targeting indigenous tree species, notably mninga, and mpodo, which are now on the verge of local extinction due to high demand for their wood. “The loggers seem to be very well organized and armed. Unfortunately our local forest guards do not have the capacity to confront them,” said Shamte Mahawa Mangwi, village executive officer in Rufiji.

The above reports show the status of the furniture/timber industry in Tanzania. Even now in almost all government offices you will find imported furniture. In some institutions the procurement personnel will actually come to solicit you to order office furniture-its big business and they may be getting their commission. This glossy furniture only appears good from the outside.

Within months of buying, it starts to fall apart especially if there is contact with water. In most cases it is filled with some soft wood/paper pulp in between the ply wood planks hence swells when water sips through.

Most of the top exporting countries of furniture is located in the Western world. The exceptions to this is China, which is at the very top of the list, and Vietnam, which is the only other Asian country to even make the list at all, itself sitting at seventh place.

The furniture export business has grown tremendously in recent years, with demands growing at a rapid pace, even in the developing world markets. The European and North American markets are also showing a big demand for furniture.

The year 2014 saw the global exports of furniture generate staggering total revenue of $244.6 billion, of which China claimed about 38 per cent. Tanzania has plenty of the best timber in the world. At the Namanga boarder I saw more than 40 lorries with timber waiting to cross into Kenya. Colleagues in Kenya told me whenever they build their houses the wood comes from Tanzania.

So why are we first importing rubbish furniture from China and secondly what is the government doing to assist the local production of furniture.

All this talk about industrialisation and empowering the youth to be self-employed, the timber industry can be an excellent opportunity for the youths to engage themselves in this economic activity. Every region in Tanzania has a JKT camp, an army camp and a prisons department.