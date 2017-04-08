Solve Problems in education

This week there were news on the state of teacher-to-pupils ratio in the country. A report by an education advocacy organisation, HakiElimu, showed that generally the ratio has jumped to 1:161.

The figure is four times the acceptable standard of 1:40 at primary school level. One of the reasons for the sharp rise, according to the organisation, is the fee-free education policy introduced in the past one year. As a result of this increase, the advocacy organisation argues that the quality of teaching and learning is highly compromised. The teacher now has a bigger burden than how it was before.

It means, teachers are under-motivated and experience burn-out. For the part of pupils, they cannot enjoy learning due to poor performance by the teacher and the fact that they are tightly squeezed in the classroom.

The problem of congestion also means that the country is facing serious shortages of classrooms as well as that of teachers. This is apart from the normal shortages of teaching and learning materials like books, chalks and desks.