Sound education, economy a must for true Tz culture

By Citizen

Speaking on at a cultural festival organised by the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye said the government is set for a Culture Policy review in order to promote Tanzanian culture.

It is our hope that this will indeed happen, because well over 50 years after independence, we remain largely indecisive about what is indeed Tanzanian culture!

While it might be futile for one to put one’s figure on what precisely is “culture”, analysts agree that it broadly refers to a people’s way of life, their arts and artefacts.

It means, when we talk about Tanzanian culture, we should have in mind our languages, music, dances, mode of dress, what we eat and the way we prepare our food and consume it, et cetera.

Basically, a people’s culture evolves out of their activities, the way they express their sorrows and joys, their appreciation of what is beautiful and what displeases them… This definition could probably explain why the state-sponsored efforts to come up with the national dress some few years ago came a cropper.

With globalisation, our country is increasingly being part of the huge worldwide village in which everybody feels free to copy what they see in the Internet and television.

Everyone is taking their children to any kind of school, within and outside the country, where curriculums—which ultimately impact on their intellectual and cultural outlook—differ widely.

We cannot develop an authentic, Tanzanian culture, which encompass us all, this way! Which is why we say, the government might come up with a superb cultural policy, but it might be impossible to implement if it isn’t grounded on a solid economy and sound educational policy and most importantly, a political that will to guide Tanzanians to love and cherish what is theirs.

CURB TEEN PREGNANCY

Teenage pregnancies have not reached proportions of a national crisis, but nonetheless, the situation calls for an incisive appraisal and serious interventions.

Just as grappling with full-blown cancer may become the price of ignoring a pimple, it is very difficult to tackle the consequences of girls whose potential to become respectable and resourceful community members is ruined by premature pregnancies and often forced marriages.

Plan International thus deserves praise for its initiative to address the problem in Morogoro Region—one the country’s hardest hit, where 42 per cent of brides are aged below 18.

The thrust of the Sh1 billion project is to enhance girls’ awareness of their status as respectable individuals, as the springboard for fitting resourcefully into their communities.

Clubs will be opened in various schools where seminars on that theme will be held, and the enlightened young citizens will in turn sensitise community members who would in turn become additional crusaders against teenage pregnancies.

These would include parents who have been socially corrupted into perceiving daughters as economic investments, and despising academic education and professional training as hopeless.