Student battering depicts wider culture of violence

By Citizen

Violence can never be an acceptable way of settling misunderstandings, yet is rife in virtually all communities. Nor is it a correct way of changing behaviour.

The recent savage beating of a student in Mbeya Day School—an act that went viral on social media, having been recorded on a smartphone—shocked the nation.

The public was aghast, expressing disbelief that teachers, people normally viewed as second parents to their students, could mete out such cruelty on a learner, ostensibly to punish him for being stubborn!

A report by Mwananchi newspaper, published in yesterday’s edition, reveals that another incident of that nature had taken place before in the school. We aver that if investigations were to be carried across the country, similar cases would be unearthed elsewhere. Culture of violence pervades our society, and our schools cannot be an exemption.

Who hasn’t heard of police officers beating up suspects to extract information? Domestic violence is a national issue, with women and children being the main victims.

The Mbeya Day School incident should act as a wakeup call to us all to look at the whole notion of violence as a method of correcting real or perceived negative behaviour. Like the way one of the trainee teachers at Mbeya wanted his student not to avoid doing homework.

In our homes, the husband will beat up the wife for serving him with a poorly cooked meal, while the wife will throw boiling water on the husband for arriving home late and drunk.

Children may earn a savage beating by watching TV after 9pm. In the neighbourhood, a suspected thief is beaten to a pulp and his body set on fire by “angry residents”.

Violence is a mark of failure to communicate in a civilised manner and it is totally unacceptable. We need to learn to control anger, more so when we are in position of authority.

LET’S SHUN SUPERSTITION

Superstition is a curse to which quite many Tanzanians are held captive. They include some public officials, the presumed commanders in what should be a fierce war to neutralise it.

In the distant past, a regional commissioner was deeply embarrassed after being hoodwinked into visiting a site where a huge stone had reportedly shifted from its original location to another!

Lately, the house of a female primary school teacher in Nyamakonge Village, in Coast Region’s Kibiti District, is reportedly the theatre of periodic mysterious outbreaks of fire.

She says the mostly early evening fires start in her bedroom and spread to the sitting room, and she subsequently spots used match sticks at one of the corners, but there are never sightings of whoever may have lit them!

The headteacher and a local leader are among the people who visited and consoled her, as many of her belongings have been burnt, and for living in perpetual fear.

The intervention of the police and fire experts hasn’t been sought, implying that the hapless woman’s misery is being attributed to superstitious beliefs.