Sunflower project APT

As sunflower is grown in 12 regions in Tanzania, it is a significant source of incomes for smallholder farmers.

Increasing production will be beneficial to farmers, consumers and the country in general.

Since Tanzania produces 180,000 tonnes of cooking oils annually while demand stands at 400,000 tonnes, it imports the commodity to bridge the deficit, spending $120 million a year in the process. Although the country has a processing capacity of 300,000 tonnes, inadequate oil seed supply hampers production.

Researchers have established that the balance of fatty acids found in sunflower oil is good for consumers. Also, sunflower oil can reduce consumers’ overall cholesterol content.

Sunflower seeds are a good source of selenium that wards off cancer. They contain minerals healthy for bones.

The establishment of Agricultural Markets Development Trust (AMDT) to address challenges in sunflower farming and marketing is welcome. AMDT has partnered with seed companies to conduct trials for high-yielding and pest-resistant sunflower varieties.Trials have been conducted in Iringa, Njombe, Songwe, Rukwa, Singida, Shinyanga, Manyara, Lindi and Mtwara.