Support women soccer to boost Tz’s fortunes

Women’s football league is scheduled for inauguration on Tuesday at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The league will see 12 teams playing 30 matches that will be beamed live by Azam Television.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Woman Football Association (TWFA) decided to launch the league aiming to celebrate women’s success in the game. Opening match in Dodoma will see Baobao hosting Victoria Queens of Kagera.

Another match will see Sisterz FC facing Panama at Tanganyika ground in Kigoma Region while Mwanza’s Marsh Academy will face Majengo Women of Singida at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

There will also be matches involving Viva Queens of Mtwara against Mburahati Queens of Dar es Salaam at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium, while Fair Play of Tanga will battle against Evergreen of Dar es Salaam at Mkwakwani grounds in Tanga and JKT Queens will face Mlandizi Queens at Karume Memorial Stadium in the city.

The move is making history in the country’s women soccer. Tanzania had no national women soccer league. Players who formed the national team, Twiga Stars, as well as the U-20 squad, The Tanzanite, were picked mostly from the Dar es Salaam women’s league, Airtel Rising Stars and Copa Coca-Cola tournaments.

Starting with 12 teams is good, but stakeholders need to come in and support TFF and TWFA so as to make women’s participation in football more vibrant. The support should start with forming at least 10 women soccer teams in each region. It is clear that Tanzania can excel in international competition through women soccer.

Records show that Tanzania national women’s football team qualified for their first CAF Women’s Championship finals on June 5, 2010, after defeating Eritrea 11–4 on aggregate.