Syria’s devastating and protracted civil war to mar Obama legacy

By Matt Spetalnick

The fall of the last rebel-held areas in the Syrian city of Aleppo could seal the fate of the “Obama Doctrine,” deepening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in decades and staining US President Barack Obama’s legacy.

With the US-aligned rebels facing defeat by government forces backed by Russia and Iran, Obama’s light-footprint approach to the Syrian conflict will suffer a serious blow weeks before he hands power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

The rebel loss would underscore the failure of US efforts to stem the carnage from Syria’s nearly six-year-old civil war, leading some critics to predict that Obama’s record will be tarnished just as President Bill Clinton’s was by his refusal to intervene to halt the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

“There is no doubt he will be hammered in historical terms,” said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East adviser to Republican and Democratic administrations. “The question will be why he didn’t do more.”

While the war is expected to grind on, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s victory in Aleppo would provide fresh fodder for Trump, who has argued the insurgency has collapsed, and the United States should revamp its fight against Islamic State by joining up with Russia, and by extension, Assad.

Syria has been one of the main testing grounds for Obama’s doctrine of relying on local proxy fighters instead of large-scale US military deployments, reflecting his reluctance to be drawn back into unpopular ground conflicts like the Iraq war.

The approach has faltered in Syria, where on Tuesday the Syrian army said it could declare full control over eastern Aleppo by Wednesday. A deal was struck to allow the remaining rebel fighters to evacuate their last enclave there, Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said.

“Leading from behind leaves a vacuum that is filled by the Bashar Assads and Vladimir Putins of the world,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, referring to how an Obama aide described his strategy. “I think history will judge that these are unintended results that are going to cause great challenges to the United States for years to come.”

Obama has been criticized for refusing to provide sufficient arms and other support to moderate rebel groups to compel Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers to negotiate an end to his authoritarian rule.

“Obama has pursued a policy of calculated dithering in Syria, just agonizing over the choices until they no longer existed,” said Emile Hokayem, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

The Democratic president has defended his policy as “judicious.” His spokesman, Josh Earnest, said it was Obama’s “overriding responsibility” to protect the interests and safety of the American people first.

A Republican, Trump has vowed a dramatic shift from Obama’s cautious strategy toward a more aggressive approach - although exactly how he will proceed remains unclear.

He will inherit an increasingly complicated conflict in Syria, and many analysts fear his lack of foreign policy experience could lead to dangerous miscalculations.

If Trump follows through after Aleppo’s fall on his pledge to cooperate with Russia, Assad’s military patron, there is a risk that frustrated moderate rebels could gravitate toward militant factions that pose a potential threat to Western interests.