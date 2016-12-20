Syria war crimes: a guide for navigating the legal minefield

By Annie Slemrod

Aleppo is nothing short of a chaotic horror story. Its surviving civilians are either trapped, in flight, or hunkering down under airstrikes and shelling.

What’s left of the rebel-held east of the city has been under assault by forces allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a month now, and under siege for far longer. More than 110,000 civilians have been killed since the fighting broke out in 2011. And that’s a conservative estimate.

After the indiscriminate barrel bombs, hospitals flattened and aid denied, there’s understandable fury at the failure of the international community to broker anything more than the occasional pause. Observers are now warning that the imminent fall of the last remaining pockets of Aleppo represents the beginning of the end of the fight against the Assad regime.

The world couldn’t, or wouldn’t, stop the war. But will it at least try to bring those who have committed its worst crimes to justice? Condemnations of “war crimes” and even “genocide” have punctuated the past five years, but what do these terms actually mean and do they really apply here?

IRIN sought expert help to navigate the complexities of international law and explain the legal lie of the land:

With dramatic images and videos of bloodied bodies under the rubble in Aleppo (and elsewhere), it’s perhaps no wonder that many consider what is happening in Syria “the crime of crimes” – genocide.

For the most part however, experts say that Syria has not witnessed genocide, at least according to the legal standards set out in the 1948 Genocide Convention. That’s in part because the law was framed with a very particular event in mind: the Holocaust.

Proving genocide requires showing that the intent of the perpetrator is to destroy a racial, ethnic, national, or religious group.

Because of the narrow definition, plus the “difficulties of proving intent, the vast majority of crimes in Syria could not be qualified as genocide”, Marko Milanovic, associate professor of law at the University of Nottingham, explained.

”That does not mean, however, that these crimes are any less bad or less worthy of condemnation,” he stressed, pointing out that killing gay people, the disabled, or social or political opponents would also fail to qualify.

That’s why even the “killing fields” of Cambodia – where well over one million people were murdered because of class or perceived opposition to the Khmer Rouge – did not make the legal cut.

There may have been one act of genocide in Syria – in June 2016 the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria concluded that so-called Islamic State was committing genocide against the Yazidis. It documented killings, sexual slavery, torture and more that it said was to an attempt to destroy the ethnic group – concluding that it amounted to genocide.

William Schabas, a professor of international law at Middlesex University in London, is considered to be one of the world’s leading experts on genocide.

He told IRIN that while he respects the UN commission’s work he doesn’t believe the Yazidi situation meets the legal standard. Genocide, he said, “raises the temperature and it raises the shock value.” That’s why NGOs often use the word – and victims understandably want what was done to them recognised.

Schabas said he believes “the important thing for people to understand is that giving it the label genocide doesn’t give it any value added” in terms of making crimes easier or clearer to prosecute. That’s because, in his opinion, “the case for crimes against humanity [in Syria] is really clear”.

Rogier Bartels, legal officer in chambers at the International Criminal Court, agreed, although he said there is some evidence that sentencing may be greater when the label genocide is attached.