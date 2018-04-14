Saturday, April 14, 2018

TACKLE SCOURGE OF CROP PESTS

 

Advertisement

Revelations of a report that pests have invaded nearly a half of Mainland Tanzania farms are startling.

Already farmers are worried about looming food shortages as voracious armyworms and rodents have gobbled up plants.

The situation has been exacerbated by dry spells in some parts of the country.

The government has announced that it deployed a team of agriculturalists to train farmers on how to control the menace and that pesticides worth Sh300 million have been distributed to fight armyworms, rodents and crop diseases.

But the February 2018 Food Security Bulletin by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries quotes small-scale farmers as saying the pesticides were brought at the wrong time.

Morogoro farmers acknowledge to have received enough pesticides when the planting season was over. They fear about an acute shortages of maize and rice, the staple crops.

The bulletin notes that a number of regions are at risks of food shortages as rodents invaded more than 32,000 hectares of crops.

What should be done is for private and private sectors to invest in research and development to ensure quality pesticides are supplied in time and are made available at reasonable prices.

Let’s invest heavily in agriculture, the country’s economic mainstay.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Fatma Karume elected new TLS President

Dar es Salaam. Fatma Karume, the daughter of the founder of the nation, Aman Abeid Karume has

SPECIAL REPORT: It’s 39 years after war that ousted Ugandan dictator

Tanzania’s decision to proceed to Kampala came after Amin’s declaration that bombing Kagera was

  • News
    Parenting: I’m not targeting any politician, says Makonda  
  • News
    Makonda: Over 200 fathers have accepted responsibility  
  • News
    Heavy rains will continue throughout weekend, TMA says  
  • News
    Search for TLS secretariat members gets underway  