TFDA move to curb bad medicine reactions apt

By Citizen

The decision by the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to set up a vigilance unit to improve safe and rational use of medicines is a welcome development.

The agency has introduced an electronic system—the TFDA ADR reporting tool—meant to enable smartphone users across the country to report any serious side-effects of medications taken orally or intravenously.

Our support to TFDA move stems from the fact that, although medicines are useful in fighting disease, they are potentially harmful, hence the need for a drug monitoring system to prevent their adverse effects in patients.

We believe this system will go a long way in making it possible for TFDA to know what drugs need to be closely monitored and even withdrawn from the market.

As the agency noted when introducing the system in Dodoma on Friday, its guidelines on monitoring and reporting adverse drug reactions, ADRs, will likely arise even from common medications in the market that have been correctly selected and prescribed.

That said, for a country like ours, which has, for years, been experiencing shortage of health personnel and health centres, particularly in rural areas, we want not only to see the introduction of such system, but benefit from it.

The agency should know that there are many Tanzanians who have been complaining about adverse effects of some medications, but they do not know where to report their complaints.

Public health researchers in the country have noted that ADR monitoring and reporting in the country is still weak, and that most cases go unreported.

Healthcare professionals

And TFDA shoulders blame for this. We say so because healthcare professionals are not involved in reporting ADRs.

For the agency to achieve the desired goal in this system, the government should, among other things, ensure people who run pharmacies have vast knowledge on issues pertaining to health care.

We say so because a study conducted in 2011 tiled “Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting- Knowledge, Attitude and Practices of Community Pharmacy Dispensers in Dar es Salaam”, recommended the government’s intervention in addressing the challenge.

According to the study, the staffing of community pharmacies with unqualified pharmacists is the main setback in medical care delivery in rural areas.

Sincere and sustainable efforts should, therefore, be made by the government, its national regulatory authorities and schools of pharmaceutical sciences to ensure that there is an increased output of qualified pharmaceutical professionals.

TFDA Director General Hiit Sillo said at the launch of the ADR reporting tool that people with android smartphones can download the app and use it to report to the authority any adverse drug reactions they might experience. The new tool, which has been developed by the University of Dodoma in collaboration with TFDA, has been linked to the World Health Organisation’s (WH) international system for monitoring ADRs.

It is an open fact that some wananchi don’t have smartphones. The agency should, therefore, find another way to enable them report ADRs to the authority.