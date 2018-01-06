THE SOJOURNER: Reminded of the ‘Kamanyola’ days

By Danford Mpumilwa mpumilwa@gmail.com

The other day a delegation of four family members led by their father, a veteran Congolese musician, Nguza Viking, who immigrated to Tanzania more than four decades ago, visited President John Pombe Magufuli at the State House.

They went there to thank him for having released the father and one of his sons from prison where they were serving life sentences for rape. They had already spent more than ten years in jail. On reading this news, my memory raced back to the late 70s when I was a scribe with the government owned Daily News. I was still a cub reporter but one who loved music a lot. This love of music was shared by my News Editor, the late Abdallah Ngororo, among other scribes.

The ‘Wahengas’ will recall that during those years music in Dar es Salaam was all about the then famous Orchestra Marquis du Zaire with their famous style of ‘Kamanyola’.

Kamanyola, indeed was the in thing in the city. It attracted thousands of fans wherever it serenaded. The popular joints included Mpakani Bar, near the now famous Mlimani City, Safari Resort in Kimara and the University-run White Sands Hotel in Kunduchi area.

I can assure you that I used to patronise all these joints whenever the ‘Kamanyola’ band was playing. We were in this life mode when one morning we received some stunning news that the then Minister of Culture and Education, the late Chediel Mgonja, had ordered the deportation of all members of the ‘Kamanyola’ band.

Apparently there was some minor conflict between him and the band and he argued that even the name ‘Kamanyola’ belonged to an army brigade in then Zaire. Remember, by then we had some conflicts with Mobutu’s Zaire. What he did not know was that ‘Kamanyola’ was basically a name of a particular area in Zaire.

In our morning news meeting this issue was tabled and our News Editor, being a fan of the band as well decided that I pursue the story urgently. The next morning, a Saturday, I decided, with the approval of the News Editor, to follow up the issue with the then Prime Minister, John Malecela.

I rode my Yamaha to his official residence, near St Peter’s church. Naturally the security would not allow me to enter the residence and meet the Prime Minister without appointment. Fortunately the Prime Minister who was standing on the veranda of the house, some 50 meters away, saw the incident. On being told it was all about a young journalist from the Daily News who wanted to talk to him he ordered that I be allowed in. On being asked whether indeed the government had ordered the ‘Kamanyola’ out the Prime minister had this to say; “No there is no such order. Tanzania has a lot of refugees from several countries.

There are refugees from South Africa, from Mozambique, from Namibia, from (then) Rhodesia, from Rwanda, from Burundi, from Uganda and from Congo. We welcome them But if some of them decide to entertain us with some good music why not.

We should be delighted. We cannot therefore expel them.” The next morning the Sunday News headlined “Kamanyola are here to stay, says government” and my by-line prominently displayed.

Needless to say that afternoon at the Mpakani jig I was prominently seated on the band’s stage and awarded crates of beer as this Nguza Viking and his squad of King Kikii, Chinyama Chianza, Kanku Kelly, Banza Mchafu, the late Bazi Baziano and many others serenaded their now happy fans. And that included me and my News Editor.