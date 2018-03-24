THE SOJOURNER: We never forgave the rat...

By Danford Mpumilwa

So we began our National Service life at the Buhemba Camp in rural Musoma. A disused gold mine, with ominous mosquito-infested water-filled shafts and a hundred or so huts formerly housing the mine labourers.

From our table-cum-beds in our dining hall we were moved into these huts, housing four recruits per hut, having some iron beds, which had seen some better days, and thin mattresses. We were also handed some ill-fitting military boots, shorts, trousers, shirts, T-shirts, wobbly hats and even some inner garments. I, then short and thin, must have looked like a black gnome in those very oversized outfits. The little productive work we undertook was to farm maize on our three-acre plot next to the camp. Now that was total abuse of the abundant manpower available at the camp which had abundant arable land. We were more than 300 super fit boys and girls. All this was to change dramatically one cloudy day. That morning a broadcast was made to the effect that a senior commander of the National Service from the head office in Dar es Salaam was visiting the camp later in the day. Indeed he arrived an hour or so before noon and addressed us in our dining– cum assembly hall. He talked about the usual stuff exhorting us to embrace patriotic ideals and the policy of self-reliance, as then spearheaded by then President Julius Nyerere.

During the question and answer session we also raised the usual complaints about the quality of the meals, dilapidated accommodation facilities and inadequate medical services. We got the usual answers about budgetary constraints and that the Government would address the issues in due course. That is when one of our colleagues, who for obvious reasons I will not divulge his name, stood up to ask his question which by its nature marked to closure of our meeting. He lamented that much as there were hundreds of able-bodied young men and women at the camp they were doing nothing productive apart from sleeping and eating free food at the expense of poor tax payers. He went on to give the example of our three-acre farm which was too small for such a camp adding that even the maize produce from the farm had never been harvested because it was charcoal grilled and eaten by us before it could even dry. He wondered whether that was the policy of the government or rather it was a result of the laxity of the camp management. This was a shocker. Everybody from the commander from Dar es Salaam, the camp management and us all were miffed. The commander wondered whether that was true while we and the management wanted to literally throttle rat.

The following morning we were rudely woken up at 4:30 and ordered to do 16 kilometre route march into the Serengeti to ‘smarten’ us. This heralded our initiation into real tough regimented military life. We never forgave that rat who betrayed us.