I closely followed the recent official tour of Mara Region by President John Magufuli, during which water scarcity was the major complaint.

Despite government commitment to address the problem, it seems that water woes will continue for a long time to come. Why are rural and urban dwellers alike facing water shortages?

One thing that stands out is that local institutions which are contracted to build water projects are not doing the job well. We need to be strict with such contractors if we are seriously committed to make clean, safe water available countrywide.

After all, water availability is a basic human right, not a favour.

The Mara water project contractor has been at it for the last eight years – and, yet, there is no water despite having been paid in advance for the job.

What are the regional, district and other local leaders – including the CCM leadership – doing about it, pray?

Must water shortage woes wait for the President to visit the areas concerned, and listen to the people complain before their problems are addressed?

Why is it that nothing has been done to rectify the situation? Is the contractor being protected from appropriate action while the local communities have to make do without safe, clean water?

Where are human rights and the rule of law here?

In all fairness, all those concerned should be taken to task. I suggest the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) should create a special department to deal with corruption in water projects.

Diseases from contaminated water aren’t the only problem plaguing Tanzanians. In poor households, daughters and mothers spend hours each day fetching water from afar, risking life and limb.

A Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) study found that “the lack of safe, sufficient and affordable water in Tanzania has increased gender-based violence and the number of girls dropping out of school”.

Families who don’t have money for potable water have no choice but to send their daughters out for water. They need water to survive – and, unfortunately, their choices in this are severely limited.

In a nation where one-third of the country is arid to semi-arid, it is difficult for the people to access clean, safe water if they don’t live near the country’s three major lakes (Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa). As a result, ground water is a major source of water; however it is not always clean, safe, as many water wells are located near or next to leaking toxic drainage systems. Consequently, Tanzanians turn to surface water for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing, etc., – which is more often than not contaminated with human waste…

According to the national website, water-borne diseases “account for over half of the diseases affecting Tanzanians”.

The government has always realized supplies of clean and safe water is paramount. Way back in 1971, the government instituted a 20-year Rural Water Supply Programme that aimed at providing “access to adequate, safe, dependable water supply within the walking distance of 400 meters from each household.” [The Reform of Water Sector in Tanzania].

Under that programme, the government also planned to provide free water to all its citizens – if only because it considered water to be a basic human right.

However, as positive and hopeful as this programme was, it nonetheless failed to deliver, mainly because of contentious issues involving the government and its beneficiaries/development partners, as well as the technologies involved.

In 1991, the government tried to implement a National Water Policy, which nonetheless needed revising. At the end of the day, that also failed.

Because water is such an invaluable commodity, it should not be entirely entrusted to the private sector. In 2003, when Tanzania had tried and was unsuccessful at fixing the water crisis in the country, the government came under pressure from the World Bank to privatize the water sector – or miss out on funding in international aid.

So, in 2003, a British corporation, Biwater, came to Tanzania and took over the water system in the nation’s major metropolis Dar es Salaam in a privatization move. However, the water problems worsened under Biwater.

Countrywide, women were still being attacked when fetching water, because they still had to walk long distances to access the utility.

Tanzanians were still dying from water-borne diseases, and urban centres were still without ready access to clean, safe water.

As a result, in 2005 the government took Biwater to an arbitrator in London for breach of contract.

Tanzania won the case – and Biwater were required to pay 3 million pounds sterling in damages to the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewage Authority (Dawasa), and half-a-million pounds in legal costs.

On the bright side, people now know how important it is to have access to clean, safe water.

I envisage that, in the next national elections, the water agenda will be high on the priorities list – and members of Parliament will only be worth anything much if they will adequately address and surmount the water woes.