By Justice Novati Rutenge ; justice@idev.co.tz

On April 11 I attended a lecture delivered by the President of the World Bank Group, Dr Jim Yong Kim (pictured), at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). As part of a group of African scholars at the institute, I thereafter had the rare opportunity get closer to him in a reception.

Dr Kim’s visit came at such an opportune time to me, for two reasons. First, my two last articles were a humble (emphasis mine) address to the President about the “state of the nation”, themed around three areas that I deem central to his performance; freedom of expression, private sector development, and holistic vis-à-vis infrastructural growth. Dr Kim’s address somehow touched on each of these.

Second, Dr Kim was in Tanzania less than three weeks before my encounter with him. I could feel the freshness of his visit and/or the impression it left on him because he mentioned Tanzania and Rwanda in his talk entitled Rethinking Development Finance, perhaps more times than he did his country of birth, South Korea.

So he shakes all the scholars’ hands as he walks into the reception. As he shakes mine, I don’t shy away from letting him know that I loved his speech, a sentiment that wasn’t shared by all. But as I rush write my reflections before they disappear in a busy weekly schedule, one thing reverberates through my mind from his talk – that “true development” is about equal opportunity. Dr Kim’s closing remarks are inspired by the aspirations of primary pupils he visited while in Tanzania.

But let me sidetrack myself here and whine about how “development partners” of his status are often taken around to see the “good impact” of the work they are supporting. I am not saying it’s completely wrong to do this, but simply cautioning that, when such institutions are too keen on showcasing their achievements, their chances of seeing the gaps in their approaches could easily become obscured.

A lot of such gaps would be revealed in what scholars call “discursive practice”. Hence, in addition to engaging primary pupils in Tanzania, wouldn’t it have been beneficial for the President of the World Bank to deliver a lecture at the University of Dar es Salaam? Why are such rare opportunities not given to our scholars in African institutes?

You cannot pick figs from thorn bushes. A country that has never held a presidential debate involving frontrunners in an election would not let its scholars debate policy at such a high level. Criticism almost amounts to treason; hence the World Bank President has to be relegated to a level where he only speaks to primary pupils. As I learnt, he asked them about their aspirations, and in an almost unreal response, a lot of them aspired to run the World Bank.

That aside, Dr Kim, who defeated all odds to be where he is, now advocates for all kids to have an equal chance of reaching their greatest aspirations, regardless of their backgrounds. But how do we ensure this happens?

In my opinion, what’s going to get them there is not how fancy their roads are, but how good their education system is. Investing in people (and their aspirations) should be our foremost objective. I am not surprised, much to the dislike of the president, that people and the media cared more about Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda’s raid on Clouds TV than they did about the loads of cash the World Bank President was bringing into the country.

Let’s start with addressing the fact that our primary education system is a sham as revealed time and time again by nationally representative surveys carried out by Uwezo. Also, let’s address the fact that, even without any serious political unrest, we are the third unhappiest country in the world. Let’s encourage debate on these issues with a view to finding solutions.

At the very least, such a debate should be held in a higher learning institute as opposed to a primary school. Even though it’s a relatively young institution, the University of Dar es Salaam alone has produced our last two presidents and, many high-ranking government officials. Students hold very realistic aspirations to lead, so they certainly should have a contribution in the national development debate, but sadly they are overlooked when such opportunities present themselves.

So finally I got my chance to say something in a small circle of about 10 to 15 people at the reception. I wouldn’t have gotten this chance if someone who cared about the continent wasn’t generous enough to cover my very expensive tuition fees so I could attend one of the best universities in the world in the social sciences. When I got the chance and mentioned where I was from, Dr Kim was quick to ask me, “What do you think of the President?”