TRA should heed call for fairness, honesty

By TheCitizen

Not many people expect a government to come to the aid (so to speak) of taxpayers by directing the taxman to be fair and just to them. After all, governments the world over largely depend on taxing their citizens and corporate institutions as a means of raising funds with which to finance public expenditure.

In that, governments are guided by certain basic concepts in designing and implementing an equitable taxation regime. These require taxes to just be enough to generate the revenues required for the provision of essential public services – and must be broad-based.

This means that taxes must be spread over as wide as possible sections of the population and sectors of the economy so as to minimise the individual tax burden.

Also, taxes must be both compatible and convenient. Compatibility requires that taxes are coordinated to ensure tax neutrality and the overall objectives of good governance.

On the other hand, the convenience concept requires enforcing taxation in a manner that facilitates and encourages voluntary compliance to the maximum possible extent.

It is against this backdrop that President John Magufuli directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority not to victimise taxpayers, and ensure that the taxman is “fair and honest in dealing with taxpayers and other stakeholders”.

As noted in The Citizen yesterday, the President said this when laying the foundation stone for the second construction phase of the standard gauge railway at Dodoma, financed, of course, by Tanzanian taxpayers.

Taking the opportunity to admonish tax collectors against corruption and dishonesty – but must, instead, embrace professionalism at work – Dr Magufuli also urged taxpayers to reciprocate through voluntary compliance, willingly paying taxes as due, and without being coerced to do so.

EMBRACE ICT FOR DEVELOPMENT

As the world increasingly becomes a global village, communication has been greatly eased, thanks to the rapid advances in information and communication technology (ICT), but more specifically, the use of the Internet to access and disseminate personal and official information.

Governments now rely heavily on official websites to pass on official information.

Almost every section of a government worth its salt will definitely have an online presence and regularly post information about what it does. It is, therefore, disappointing to note that the websites of some ministries, departments and agencies are not updated regularly. Some of the websites have dead links and are not user friendly.

The shortage of ICT specialists is not a good enough excuse, considering just how important this whole thing is. It is an open secret that university graduates of computer science shun public service due to what is deemed as poor pay. They have instead been flocking to the private sector.

By fully embracing ICT, the government, institutions and individuals will be able to easily communicate, thus yielding information to hasten development