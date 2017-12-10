Talking of democracy, development in relation to Africa

By Deo Simba

It was a matter of chance. I met this Egyptian friend in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. We were both on transit to different destinations. And, naturally, our conversation focused on various themes but ultimately settled on politics and development taking place in Africa.

Construction. That’s something you cannot miss in Addis Ababa. Bole International Airport, Terminal 2 is also undergoing massive expansion. This is a clear sign that something positive is happening in Africa.

Often, when you fly out of Dar es Salaam, there is something you cannot miss seeing—lack of proper planning. There are no streets except for the main roads pointing to the radial -shaped city centre. Town planning remains a serious issue in our commercial capital city.

Town planning is crucial for many reasons: making cities sustainable, secure, liveable and accessible.

So, my Egyptian friend and I sat in a restaurant. Talk. It was then I learnt that he was coming from South Korea and was travelling home, Egypt. He has been abroad for about four and a half years. First, he worked in Abu Dhabi as a teacher and later moved to South Korea.

“South Korea is highly developed, my friend!” He tells me in his heavy Egyptian accent.

“Sure, South Koreans are workaholics. Working hard and smart pays in the end,” I tell him.

“Sure, sure. People there work. Everything is well planned. Efficiency. People have no time to waste. You find a person who is eighty years old and still works and can even beat you at it,” he tells me.

He then quickly shifts his focus into politics. It becomes apparent to me that he is a supporter of Mohamed Morsi. And, he doesn’t like very much the government of the day of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (pictured).

According to him, it is a continuation of the Housni Mubarak rule. “The Arab spring brought us a nice revolution. It removed Mubarak from power. Now, all that is lost,” he says, with clear signs of desperation.

“You know what,” he adds, “democracy, true democracy is the key. In South Korea, they have the best democracy. People work hard and smart, and there is enough space to practise and enjoy your fundamental freedoms. The problem in Africa is that leaders undermine democracy or they put in place pseudo-democracy, that’s why we don’t develop.”

Africa and development

This keeps me thinking about our continent and the level of development we have attained so far. There are huge projects being implemented in almost all major African cities. From the window of the restaurant across the street, I could see a high rise coming up. Things are changing.

We’re in Ethiopia, as we talk. Voices of the people are silenced here. It’s democracy cannot truly be called a democracy. The opposition has no say. Even the last Member of Parliament the opposition had before their latest elections lost the seat. Democracy remains a word in Ethiopian dictionaries. No more. No less.

Back home in Tanzania, hundreds of Ethiopians are arrested every after a few months as they try to find a way of getting to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

If what my Egyptian friend says -- that democracy is married to development -- is true, then our African leaders had better wake up and allow people to enjoy true democracy. Let them have a voice in the grand projects of building their countries.

They must let every group feel it’s part to the nation-building grand project. It’s ironical talking about democracy while in Ethiopia. But, that was it. My encounter with my Egyptian friend in Addis Ababa and our talk over democracy left me with more questions than answers over the fate of our continent.

Will our leaders appreciate the fact that they cannot run their countries like their personal projects but through a shared vision for all?