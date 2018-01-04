Tanzania, Kenya need to tackle trade challenges

Reports that Kenya’s exports to Tanzania in the ten months to October last year plunged to a 10-year low is worrying, as the trend is not healthy for both economies. Kenyan exports to Tanzania in the period to October 2017 stood at Sh23.38 billion, down from Sh28.86 billion in the same period a year earlier: an 18.9 per cent drop.

This is the lowest record of Kenyan exports to Tanzania since 2007 – and suggests that trade between the two has not been aided by the 2010 Common Market Protocol of the East African Community (EAC) intended to boost trade between the six-member Community.

The drop in imports is basically the result of some trade disputes, and efforts were ongoing to surmount them. Every EAC country should comply with the resolutions reached regarding cross-border trade with a view to promoting trade and regional integration.

Trade between countries in general – and among EAC countries in particular – must ideally be a win-win affair, and no party should take undue advantage to “win” at the expense of others, even during times of dispute.

Tanzania needs some Kenyan products and services in much the same way that Kenya needs some Tanzanian products and services. In the event, countries need each other in the commercial stakes – especially considering that no nation is economically self-sufficient.

All in all, trade during the period under consideration does not portray a good trend for the regional bloc whose members freely signed a common market protocol that provides for free movement of goods, people, labour, services and capital for mutual gain.