Tanzania can and should win war against malaria

According to the Zanzibar government, there were only 1,436 malaria cases on the archipelago last year. Out of these, five people died.

These figures reveal one interesting reality—it is possible to win the war against malaria. Experts attribute the success in Zanzibar to sustained and widespread use of long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLINs).

According to the 2015/16 Tanzania Disease Household Survey, over 90 per cent of the population lives in areas where there is malaria in Tanzania. This calls for more efforts to be made towards eradicating the disease.

In mainland Tanzania, according to the survey, malaria is still the leading cause of morbidity and mortality, especially among children.

Generally, reported malaria cases are still high, with experts putting the figures at around 12 million per year. Out of these, some 80,000 people die of the disease. It means that the mainland still has a long way to go in the fight against malaria.

Efforts that have taken Zanzibar so close to eradicating malaria should be replicated on the mainland. It will be recalled that prevention is better than cure, and key players in Tanzania should advocate prevention.

Apart from political will, it is crucial to continuously educate the masses on ways of protecting themselves against malaria. People should be involved in every stage of the way. This includes ensuring that mosquito breeding points are all eliminated.

More funds need to be mobilised to ensure that every household has and uses LLINs. Priority should be given to pregnant women and children, particularly those aged under five.

Moreover, both indoor and outdoor residual spraying should also be applied. Now that Zanzibar has shown the way, there is no excuse why the whole of Tanzania should not be able to contain and eradicate malaria.

It can be done.









Bunge team idea is wrong

The suggestion given by a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the Registrar of Political Parties should consider de-registering political parties that contravene laws and regulations should be carefully examined.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, on Wednesday urged the Registrar to not only de-register parties that contravene laws and regulations, but also cancel subventions to those parties that misuse the funds. As expected, the suggestion by the Bunge committee elicited strong reactions from a wide spectrum of stakeholders.

While we understand the committee’s concerns, it is our view that the government, generally, and the Registrar, specifically, need to tread carefully on the issue to avoid widening unnecessarily the political divide that exists in the country. All is not well in the country’s political climate.

Cries of diminishing political space are becoming louder and louder, with some calling for a national dialogue to address the political impasse. Moving into banning political parties using the laws that are deemed by a large section of independent analysts as not democratic enough might serve only to aggravate the situation. The solution to Tanzania’s current political problems would rather be found through building consensus and national unity.